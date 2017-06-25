Casino promotions: June 25-July 1

Sunday, June 25, 2017 | 2 a.m.
SLS LAS VEGAS
Hangman kiosk game
Date: June
Information: Win up to $5,200.
• • •
$30,000 baccarat
Date: Wednesdays and Fridays in June
Time: 7-11 p.m. Wednesdays, and 8 p.m., 10 p.m. and midnight Fridays
Information: Win a share of $2,750 at Wednesday’s drawings. Win a share of $2,500 at Friday’s drawings.
• • •
$2,500 slot tournament
Date: Tuesdays and Thursdays in June
Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Players may qualify by inserting their loyalty card into any eligible slot machine during the tournament period.
• • •
Point multipliers
Date: Sundays in June
Information: Earn up to 20x points on slot machines.
• • •
Barbecue Gift Days
Date: Thursdays in June
Information: Earn 500 slot points or 1,000 video poker points to receive a gift while supplies last.
• • •
TUSCANY
Point multiplier
Date: Mondays and Fridays in June
Information: Receive 12x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
Play and Win
Date: Wednesdays in June
Information: Earn 250 slot points to receive a prize.
• • •
Gift Day Sundays
Date: Sundays in June
Information: Earn 300 same-day base points to receive a gift. On June 18, the gift is a Father’s Day cigar. On June 25, the gift is a coffee grinder.
• • •
DOWNTOWN GRAND
Grand Deals for Grand Rewards Members 50+
Date: Tuesdays through Aug. 29
Information: For players 50 and older. Receive point multipliers, dining discounts and more. Slot tournament is 6 a.m.-4 p.m.
• • •
Sunday Funday
Date: Sundays through Aug. 27
Information: Receive point multipliers and discounts. Earn 500 points to receive a gift.
• • •
Pop Your Way to Winning
Date: Fridays and Saturdays through July 29
Time: Hourly 7 p.m.-midnight
Information: Receive one drawing ticket for every 100 base points earned. Earn ticket multipliers on Wednesdays. Top prize is $250 in play.
• • •
Point multipliers
Date: Sundays and Mondays through July 31
Information: Earn 2x points on video poker and 5x on reels and table games.
• • •
Deep Eddy Vodka giveaway
Date: Thursday
Information: Earn 500 base points to be eligible to receive a bottle of vodka.
• • •
RAMPART CASINO
$100,000 Splash of Cash wheel drawings
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in June
Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.
Information: Win up to $3,000. Receive entries through play on machines, bingo or table games. Earn 10x entries Monday through Thursday.
• • •
$45,000 Sizzlin’ Summer table drawings
Date: Fridays in June
Time: 9 p.m.
Information: Earn one entry for $10 average bet for an hour of play or equivalent. Win up to $2,000.
• • •
Summer Scratch kiosk game
Date: Mondays in June
Time: 8 a.m.-midnight
Information: Receive one free play; earn 10 points for an additional swipe. Win slot play, cash, points and food.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Sundays and Wednesdays in June
Information: Earn 4x points on reels and 2x points on video poker.
• • •
$25,000 Free Slot Play Hot Seats
Date: Thursdays in June
Time: 2-8 p.m.
Information: One machine player chosen every 15 minutes; a table game player will be chosen hourly. Win up to $200 in play.
• • •
Earn and Redeem: Spa
Date: June
Information: Earn 1,200 same-day points or redeem 4,000 anytime points to receive a choice of select 25-minute spa services.
• • •
Earn and Redeem: Buffets
Date: June
Information: Earn and redeem 500 same-day base points for a lunch buffet. Earn and redeem 800 same-day base points for a dinner buffet.
• • •
Earn and Redeem: Hawthorn Grill
Date: June
Information: Earn 1,500 same-day base points or redeem 4,000 anytime points for a meal.
• • •
Pirate’s Treasure progressive drawings
Date: Last Wednesday of the month
Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.
Information: Ten winners will be chosen at each drawing. The progressive jackpot increases every month it isn’t hit.
• • •
HARD ROCK HOTEL
Travel Like a Rockstar giveaway
Date: Sundays-Tuesdays through July 25
Information: From June 25 to 27, earn 750 base slot points or $50 table theoretical in the same promotional day to receive a travel kit.
• • •
Pick Your Poison kiosk game
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in June
Information: Earn 200 base points to play game. Win slot play, dining credits, points and more.
• • •
Bartop Happy Hour point multipliers
Date: Sundays-Tuesdays in June
Time: 4-7 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.
Information: Receive 10x points on any bartop slot machine.
• • •
WESTGATE
New member promotion
Date: June-July
Information: Receive up to $100 in gaming reimbursement with a new players club account.
• • •
$30,000 Ale Yeah! scratch card giveaway
Date: June
Information: Redeem one scratch card for every 250 points earned. Win slot play.
• • •
CANNERY
Vintage Vegas Collect-n-Win
Date: June
Information: Prizes include drawing entries, bonus points, slot play and food credits. Game piece prizes can be combined to win up to $75 in slot play or collect all game pieces to win up to $100.
*Valid at both locations.
• • •
Wine giveaway
Date: Fridays in June
Information: Earn 300 points on slots or 36 table game points to receive a bottle of wine with up to $500 in play or cash.
*Valid at both locations.
• • •
Eastside Extra Thursdays
Date: Thursdays in June
Information: Earn 400 points on slots or 48 points playing table games to receive a gift. Gift selections include a folding chair, portable cooler, outdoor table, an 11-piece barbecue tool set and more.
*Valid at Boulder Highway location.
• • •
COSMOPOLITAN
$100,000 June jackpot giveaway
Date: Saturdays through July 1
Time: 6:15 p.m.
Information: Ten names will be drawn each week. Top prize is $10,000.
• • •
ALIANTE
Beach Ball Swipe and Win
Date: Through June 30
Information: Swipe loyalty card at kiosk to play game. Win play, dining credits, gifts and more.
• • •
Sand-Sational table games drawings
Date: Fridays through June 30
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Information: Table game players will have a chance to win a share of $7,000 in cash and prizes.
• • •
Wednesday point multipliers
Date: June 28
Information: Receive 10x points on reels and 5x points on video poker.
• • •
GOLD COAST
Point multiplier
Date: Mondays in June
Information: Receive 10x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
Gift giveaway
Date: Mondays in June
Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Information: Gifts include a cell phone holder, combination light, window shade and trunk organizer.
• • •
ORLEANS
Gift giveaway
Date: Tuesdays in June
Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Information: Earn 300 base points for a gift. Selections include pajama shorts, a three-piece light set, sunglasses and a tote bag.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Mondays in June
Information: Receive 10x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
Lucky Monday Table Drawings
Date: Mondays in June
Time: Hourly, 7-10 p.m.
Information: Up to 10 table game players can win $500 in chips.
• • •
Lucky Money Baccarat Tournament
Date: Wednesdays in June
Time: Hourly, 8-10 p.m.; final round at midnight
Information: Enter for a chance to win a $3,000 prize package. $50 entry fee.
• • •
Hit Me Once, Hit Me Twice blackjack tournaments
Date: Saturdays and Sundays in June
Time: Saturday tournaments at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. Sunday tournaments at 2, 3 and 4 p.m.
Information: Win up to $1,000. $25 entry fee.
• • •
SUNCOAST
Point multipliers
Date: Tuesdays in June
Information: Receive 11x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
Dining discount
Date: June
Information: Earn 400 same-day base points on slots and video poker games to receive a $10 food credit voucher at Du-Par’s Restaurant.
• • •
KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO
Wednesday Gift Day
Date: June 28
Information: Earn 100 points to receive a gift from the available inventory.
• • •
Player’s Choice Gift Card Promotion
Date: Fridays in June
Time: 10 a.m.-midnight
Information: Earn points to receive up to $110 in assorted gift cards.
• • •
Slot Machine giveaway
Date: July 30
Time: 8:30 p.m.
Information: Earn tickets to be entered in drawing. Win a Red, White and Blue slot machine.
• • •
M RESORT
$100,000 Mustang giveaway
Date: June 30
Time: 8:30 p.m.
Information: At 6 and 8 p.m. each Friday in June, 20 players will be selected for a chance to win cash and a spot in the giveaway. To participate, players must earn 250 reel slot or 500 video poker base points to gain one drawing entry, and guests who sign up for Marquee Rewards will receive 10 free entries for that week. Additionally, guests can earn 10x entries every Wednesday playing slots. Table game entries will be based on players’ average bet and time played. Players must opt in for the drawing at any kiosk between 4 p.m. and the drawing time to be eligible.
• • •
SAM’S TOWN
Big Spin Hot Seats days
Date: Sundays-Tuesdays in June
Time: Every 30 minutes from 1 to 7 p.m.
Information: Win dining comps, slot dollars and up to $1,000.
• • •
SOUTH POINT
Pump & Pantry
Date: June
Information: Earn a $50 Chevron Gas Card or $50 Smith’s Food and Drug Gift Card by redeeming $25 or 8,333 base points on South Point slot machines. To receive a gift card, players must earn points from June 1 to June 30. All points must be redeemed by July 3. Limit of 10 total cards.
• • •
ELDORADO
Mystery Mondays
Date: Mondays in June
Information: Earn 100 base points to receive a prize. Earn 500 points to receive a $10 food credit voucher.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Tuesdays in June
Information: Receive 5x points on slot machines.
• • •
JOKERS WILD
Point multipliers
Date: Sundays in June
Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on multigame keno and video poker.
• • •
Mystery Mondays
Date: Mondays in June
Information: Earn 100 points to receive a gift.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Tuesdays in June
Information: Receive 5x points on slot machines.
• • •
Free play bonus
Date: Wednesdays in June
Information: Receive $5 in slot play when you earn 100 points.
• • •
EL CORTEZ
Thursday Free Play Inferno Drawing
Date: Thursdays in June
Time: 7 p.m.
Information: Earn an entry with every 100 base slot points each day of the week. Receive 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Win up to $1,100 in play.
• • •
Saturday Double Diamond Drawing
Date: Saturdays in June
Time: 8 p.m.
Information: Earn an entry with every 100 base slot points each day of the week. Receive 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays. Win up to $1,000.
• • •
STATION CASINOS*
$2 Million Viva Vacations Points & Prizes Giveaway game
Date: Fridays-Sundays in June
Information: Earn 10 base points to play.
• • •
Baggage Claim Swipe & Win
Date: Tuesdays in June
Information: Earn 10 base points to play.
• • •
Viva Vacations Gift Days
Date: Thursdays in June
Information: Earn 500 same-day base points. On June 29, receive a bottle of Seagram’s watermelon vodka.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Wednesdays in June
Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker and table games.
*Valid at Green Valley Ranch, Red Rock, Fiesta, Santa Fe, Texas, Boulder, Palace and Sunset Station properties.
• • •
Military Mondays
Date: Ongoing
Information: Veterans and active military members receive discounts.
*Valid at Station properties
• • •
MyGeneration Wednesdays
Date: Ongoing
Information: For loyalty-card holders 50 and older. Includes discounts and gaming promotions.
*Valid at Station properties
• • •
SUNSET STATION
Birthday Cash Boxes
Date: June 24
Time: 5:30, 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.
Information: Drawing for players of table games. Win up to $2,500.
• • •
FIESTA HENDERSON
Hot Streak Hot Seat
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in June
Time: Every 30 minutes, 6-8 p.m.
Information: Individuals can win up to $100 in chips. Plus, everyone playing at the hot seat table will receive $25 in chips.
• • •
WILDFIRE PROPERTIES*
Point multiplier
Date: Sundays in June
Information: Earn 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
MyGeneration Mondays
Date: Ongoing
Information: For loyalty-card holders 50 and older. Includes discounts and gaming promotions.
*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder, The Greens and Barley’s.
• • •
June Gift Giveaway
Date: Wednesdays in June
Information: Non-invited guests must earn 100 points to receive the first gift. Earn a second gift for 250 points. On June 28, receive a bottle of Bay Bridge Chardonnay.
*Valid at Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.
• • •
Swipe & Win Summer Break
Date: Fridays in June
Information: Earn five points to play.
*Valid at Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.
• • •
TEXAS STATION
Crazy Days: Social Media Day
Date: June 30
Information: Visitors who show the Rewards Center their Facebook, Twitter or Instagram page will receive 1,000 points.
• • •
SILVERTON
Senior Mondays
Date: Mondays
Time: Drawings at 4 p.m.
Information: Names will be drawn for a chance to win cash and free play. Players 50 and older will receive dining discounts.
• • •
SILVER SEVENS
Nifty 50 slot tournament
Date: Wednesdays
Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Information: Tournament with chance to win up to $1,000.
• • •
PLAZA
Live keno grand opening
Date: June
Time: 8 a.m.-midnight
Information: Live keno games run every 5-8 minutes.
• • •
$50K giveaway
Date: Through Dec. 10, 2017
Information: Earn one ticket for every 25,000 points earned.
Join the Discussion:
Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.
Full comments policy