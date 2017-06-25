Casino promotions: June 25-July 1

SLS LAS VEGAS

Hangman kiosk game

Date: June

Information: Win up to $5,200.

• • •

$30,000 baccarat

Date: Wednesdays and Fridays in June

Time: 7-11 p.m. Wednesdays, and 8 p.m., 10 p.m. and midnight Fridays

Information: Win a share of $2,750 at Wednesday’s drawings. Win a share of $2,500 at Friday’s drawings.

• • •

$2,500 slot tournament

Date: Tuesdays and Thursdays in June

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Players may qualify by inserting their loyalty card into any eligible slot machine during the tournament period.

• • •

Point multipliers

Date: Sundays in June

Information: Earn up to 20x points on slot machines.

• • •

Barbecue Gift Days

Date: Thursdays in June

Information: Earn 500 slot points or 1,000 video poker points to receive a gift while supplies last.

• • •

TUSCANY

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays and Fridays in June

Information: Receive 12x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

Play and Win

Date: Wednesdays in June

Information: Earn 250 slot points to receive a prize.

• • •

Gift Day Sundays

Date: Sundays in June

Information: Earn 300 same-day base points to receive a gift. On June 18, the gift is a Father’s Day cigar. On June 25, the gift is a coffee grinder.

• • •

DOWNTOWN GRAND

Grand Deals for Grand Rewards Members 50+

Date: Tuesdays through Aug. 29

Information: For players 50 and older. Receive point multipliers, dining discounts and more. Slot tournament is 6 a.m.-4 p.m.

• • •

Sunday Funday

Date: Sundays through Aug. 27

Information: Receive point multipliers and discounts. Earn 500 points to receive a gift.

• • •

Pop Your Way to Winning

Date: Fridays and Saturdays through July 29

Time: Hourly 7 p.m.-midnight

Information: Receive one drawing ticket for every 100 base points earned. Earn ticket multipliers on Wednesdays. Top prize is $250 in play.

• • •

Point multipliers

Date: Sundays and Mondays through July 31

Information: Earn 2x points on video poker and 5x on reels and table games.

• • •

Deep Eddy Vodka giveaway

Date: Thursday

Information: Earn 500 base points to be eligible to receive a bottle of vodka.

• • •

RAMPART CASINO

$100,000 Splash of Cash wheel drawings

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in June

Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Information: Win up to $3,000. Receive entries through play on machines, bingo or table games. Earn 10x entries Monday through Thursday.

• • •

$45,000 Sizzlin’ Summer table drawings

Date: Fridays in June

Time: 9 p.m.

Information: Earn one entry for $10 average bet for an hour of play or equivalent. Win up to $2,000.

• • •

Summer Scratch kiosk game

Date: Mondays in June

Time: 8 a.m.-midnight

Information: Receive one free play; earn 10 points for an additional swipe. Win slot play, cash, points and food.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Sundays and Wednesdays in June

Information: Earn 4x points on reels and 2x points on video poker.

• • •

$25,000 Free Slot Play Hot Seats

Date: Thursdays in June

Time: 2-8 p.m.

Information: One machine player chosen every 15 minutes; a table game player will be chosen hourly. Win up to $200 in play.

• • •

Earn and Redeem: Spa

Date: June

Information: Earn 1,200 same-day points or redeem 4,000 anytime points to receive a choice of select 25-minute spa services.

• • •

Earn and Redeem: Buffets

Date: June

Information: Earn and redeem 500 same-day base points for a lunch buffet. Earn and redeem 800 same-day base points for a dinner buffet.

• • •

Earn and Redeem: Hawthorn Grill

Date: June

Information: Earn 1,500 same-day base points or redeem 4,000 anytime points for a meal.

• • •

Pirate’s Treasure progressive drawings

Date: Last Wednesday of the month

Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Information: Ten winners will be chosen at each drawing. The progressive jackpot increases every month it isn’t hit.

• • •

HARD ROCK HOTEL

Travel Like a Rockstar giveaway

Date: Sundays-Tuesdays through July 25

Information: From June 25 to 27, earn 750 base slot points or $50 table theoretical in the same promotional day to receive a travel kit.

• • •

Pick Your Poison kiosk game

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in June

Information: Earn 200 base points to play game. Win slot play, dining credits, points and more.

• • •

Bartop Happy Hour point multipliers

Date: Sundays-Tuesdays in June

Time: 4-7 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.

Information: Receive 10x points on any bartop slot machine.

• • •

WESTGATE

New member promotion

Date: June-July

Information: Receive up to $100 in gaming reimbursement with a new players club account.

• • •

$30,000 Ale Yeah! scratch card giveaway

Date: June

Information: Redeem one scratch card for every 250 points earned. Win slot play.

• • •

CANNERY

Vintage Vegas Collect-n-Win

Date: June

Information: Prizes include drawing entries, bonus points, slot play and food credits. Game piece prizes can be combined to win up to $75 in slot play or collect all game pieces to win up to $100.

*Valid at both locations.

• • •

Wine giveaway

Date: Fridays in June

Information: Earn 300 points on slots or 36 table game points to receive a bottle of wine with up to $500 in play or cash.

*Valid at both locations.

• • •

Eastside Extra Thursdays

Date: Thursdays in June

Information: Earn 400 points on slots or 48 points playing table games to receive a gift. Gift selections include a folding chair, portable cooler, outdoor table, an 11-piece barbecue tool set and more.

*Valid at Boulder Highway location.

• • •

COSMOPOLITAN

$100,000 June jackpot giveaway

Date: Saturdays through July 1

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Information: Ten names will be drawn each week. Top prize is $10,000.

• • •

ALIANTE

Beach Ball Swipe and Win

Date: Through June 30

Information: Swipe loyalty card at kiosk to play game. Win play, dining credits, gifts and more.

• • •

Sand-Sational table games drawings

Date: Fridays through June 30

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Information: Table game players will have a chance to win a share of $7,000 in cash and prizes.

• • •

Wednesday point multipliers

Date: June 28

Information: Receive 10x points on reels and 5x points on video poker.

• • •

GOLD COAST

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays in June

Information: Receive 10x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: Mondays in June

Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Information: Gifts include a cell phone holder, combination light, window shade and trunk organizer.

• • •

ORLEANS

Gift giveaway

Date: Tuesdays in June

Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Information: Earn 300 base points for a gift. Selections include pajama shorts, a three-piece light set, sunglasses and a tote bag.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays in June

Information: Receive 10x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

Lucky Monday Table Drawings

Date: Mondays in June

Time: Hourly, 7-10 p.m.

Information: Up to 10 table game players can win $500 in chips.

• • •

Lucky Money Baccarat Tournament

Date: Wednesdays in June

Time: Hourly, 8-10 p.m.; final round at midnight

Information: Enter for a chance to win a $3,000 prize package. $50 entry fee.

• • •

Hit Me Once, Hit Me Twice blackjack tournaments

Date: Saturdays and Sundays in June

Time: Saturday tournaments at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. Sunday tournaments at 2, 3 and 4 p.m.

Information: Win up to $1,000. $25 entry fee.

• • •

SUNCOAST

Point multipliers

Date: Tuesdays in June

Information: Receive 11x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

Dining discount

Date: June

Information: Earn 400 same-day base points on slots and video poker games to receive a $10 food credit voucher at Du-Par’s Restaurant.

• • •

KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO

Wednesday Gift Day

Date: June 28

Information: Earn 100 points to receive a gift from the available inventory.

• • •

Player’s Choice Gift Card Promotion

Date: Fridays in June

Time: 10 a.m.-midnight

Information: Earn points to receive up to $110 in assorted gift cards.

• • •

Slot Machine giveaway

Date: July 30

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Information: Earn tickets to be entered in drawing. Win a Red, White and Blue slot machine.

• • •

M RESORT

$100,000 Mustang giveaway

Date: June 30

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Information: At 6 and 8 p.m. each Friday in June, 20 players will be selected for a chance to win cash and a spot in the giveaway. To participate, players must earn 250 reel slot or 500 video poker base points to gain one drawing entry, and guests who sign up for Marquee Rewards will receive 10 free entries for that week. Additionally, guests can earn 10x entries every Wednesday playing slots. Table game entries will be based on players’ average bet and time played. Players must opt in for the drawing at any kiosk between 4 p.m. and the drawing time to be eligible.

• • •

SAM’S TOWN

Big Spin Hot Seats days

Date: Sundays-Tuesdays in June

Time: Every 30 minutes from 1 to 7 p.m.

Information: Win dining comps, slot dollars and up to $1,000.

• • •

SOUTH POINT

Pump & Pantry

Date: June

Information: Earn a $50 Chevron Gas Card or $50 Smith’s Food and Drug Gift Card by redeeming $25 or 8,333 base points on South Point slot machines. To receive a gift card, players must earn points from June 1 to June 30. All points must be redeemed by July 3. Limit of 10 total cards.

• • •

ELDORADO

Mystery Mondays

Date: Mondays in June

Information: Earn 100 base points to receive a prize. Earn 500 points to receive a $10 food credit voucher.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Tuesdays in June

Information: Receive 5x points on slot machines.

• • •

JOKERS WILD

Point multipliers

Date: Sundays in June

Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on multigame keno and video poker.

• • •

Mystery Mondays

Date: Mondays in June

Information: Earn 100 points to receive a gift.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Tuesdays in June

Information: Receive 5x points on slot machines.

• • •

Free play bonus

Date: Wednesdays in June

Information: Receive $5 in slot play when you earn 100 points.

• • •

EL CORTEZ

Thursday Free Play Inferno Drawing

Date: Thursdays in June

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: Earn an entry with every 100 base slot points each day of the week. Receive 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Win up to $1,100 in play.

• • •

Saturday Double Diamond Drawing

Date: Saturdays in June

Time: 8 p.m.

Information: Earn an entry with every 100 base slot points each day of the week. Receive 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays. Win up to $1,000.

• • •

STATION CASINOS*

$2 Million Viva Vacations Points & Prizes Giveaway game

Date: Fridays-Sundays in June

Information: Earn 10 base points to play.

• • •

Baggage Claim Swipe & Win

Date: Tuesdays in June

Information: Earn 10 base points to play.

• • •

Viva Vacations Gift Days

Date: Thursdays in June

Information: Earn 500 same-day base points. On June 29, receive a bottle of Seagram’s watermelon vodka.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Wednesdays in June

Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker and table games.

*Valid at Green Valley Ranch, Red Rock, Fiesta, Santa Fe, Texas, Boulder, Palace and Sunset Station properties.

• • •

Military Mondays

Date: Ongoing

Information: Veterans and active military members receive discounts.

*Valid at Station properties

• • •

MyGeneration Wednesdays

Date: Ongoing

Information: For loyalty-card holders 50 and older. Includes discounts and gaming promotions.

*Valid at Station properties

• • •

SUNSET STATION

Birthday Cash Boxes

Date: June 24

Time: 5:30, 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Information: Drawing for players of table games. Win up to $2,500.

• • •

FIESTA HENDERSON

Hot Streak Hot Seat

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in June

Time: Every 30 minutes, 6-8 p.m.

Information: Individuals can win up to $100 in chips. Plus, everyone playing at the hot seat table will receive $25 in chips.

• • •

WILDFIRE PROPERTIES*

Point multiplier

Date: Sundays in June

Information: Earn 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

MyGeneration Mondays

Date: Ongoing

Information: For loyalty-card holders 50 and older. Includes discounts and gaming promotions.

*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder, The Greens and Barley’s.

• • •

June Gift Giveaway

Date: Wednesdays in June

Information: Non-invited guests must earn 100 points to receive the first gift. Earn a second gift for 250 points. On June 28, receive a bottle of Bay Bridge Chardonnay.

*Valid at Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.

• • •

Swipe & Win Summer Break

Date: Fridays in June

Information: Earn five points to play.

*Valid at Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.

• • •

TEXAS STATION

Crazy Days: Social Media Day

Date: June 30

Information: Visitors who show the Rewards Center their Facebook, Twitter or Instagram page will receive 1,000 points.

• • •

SILVERTON

Senior Mondays

Date: Mondays

Time: Drawings at 4 p.m.

Information: Names will be drawn for a chance to win cash and free play. Players 50 and older will receive dining discounts.

• • •

SILVER SEVENS

Nifty 50 slot tournament

Date: Wednesdays

Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Information: Tournament with chance to win up to $1,000.

• • •

PLAZA

Live keno grand opening

Date: June

Time: 8 a.m.-midnight

Information: Live keno games run every 5-8 minutes.

• • •

$50K giveaway

Date: Through Dec. 10, 2017

Information: Earn one ticket for every 25,000 points earned.