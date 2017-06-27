Heller among lawmakers targeted by new pro-Medicaid ads

Gabriella Demczuk / The New York Times

Nevada’s Republican Sen. Dean Heller is among a half-dozen lawmakers being targeted by pro-Medicaid ads.

The Association for Community Affiliated Plans represents state Medicaid plans, and today the group launched a six-state, seven-figure cable ad campaign. Ads will run in Reno and Las Vegas markets, with others targeting Republican senators in Arizona, Louisiana, Colorado, Ohio and West Virginia.

Heller announced Friday that he would not support the GOP’s health bill in its current form. The association doubled its Nevada ad buy after pro-Trump group America First Policies announced an ad campaign criticizing Heller’s stance.

The health bill that seeks to replace Obamacare could come up for a vote in the Senate before a July 4 recess.

“We are reminding senators that protecting Medicaid protects workers and small businesses in their states — half of working people who rely on Medicaid for coverage work for small businesses,” said association CEO Margaret Murray in a statement.

“Medicaid means jobs,” said Murray, who was the New Jersey Medicaid director under Gov. Todd Whitman and senior budget analyst at the Office of Management and Budget. “More than half of Medicaid enrollees work. If your diabetes goes out of control because you can’t afford insulin, chances are you’re going to be taking sick days.”