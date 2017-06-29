Expanded ‘Move Over’ law goes into effect on Saturday

Motorists will be required to move over for more than just emergency vehicles starting Saturday.

The amended “Move Over” law mandates that motorists slow down, proceed with caution and move into a lane not adjacent to emergency vehicles, but now also when Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) vehicles are approaching with flashing lights. Freeway Service Patrol vehicles are also included in the amended law.

Gov. Brian Sandoval signed Assembly Bill 17 into law in May.

“NDOT employees work hard to keep roads clear and safe,” NDOT Director Rudy Malfabon said. “This law now gives our employees an added measure of protection, so that everyone can go home alive.”

The department’s fleet includes 850 vehicles and 2,000 pieces of heavy equipment such as snow plows. NDOT employs 850 roadway maintenance and 350 construction administration professionals responsible for up to 100 different roadway maintenance tasks, including removing snow and resurfacing.

Since 1948, 24 NDOT employees have died while on the job. NDOT employee Ron Raiche Jr. was struck and killed by a driver on March 30, 2015, while repairing a section of Interstate 80 near Battle Mountain in the northern part of the state.

Drivers who violate the law can be charged with a misdemeanor. Nevada joins other states, including California, Utah, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Tennessee and Wisconsin, which recently updated “move over” laws to include transportation staff.