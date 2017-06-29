Quick resolution predicted in marijuana distribution fight

A legal skirmish over recreational marijuana distribution rights will be resolved quickly, as sales get ready to kick off this weekend, the head of a dispensary group predicted today.

Riana Durrett, executive director of the Nevada Dispensary Association, said she thinks the matter, which prevents dispensaries from restocking recreational weed after sales begin Saturday, will be settled by the end of July.

“This is the end of marijuana prohibition in Nevada,” Durrett said during a news conference at Reef Dispensary, 3400 Western Ave. “We’ve waited a long time for this.”

While sales will go ahead as scheduled, a judge in Carson City has issued an injunction in favor of state alcohol distributors, who argue the ballot question approving recreational marijuana gave them exclusive distribution rights.

The injunction effectively removed from consideration 87 applicants seeking distribution licenses, including dispensary owners, leaving only five liquor distributors.

With the matter tied up in court and the marijuana industry vowing to appeal, no licenses have been issued. That means dispensaries have no way of restocking their shelves with recreational weed after their existing inventory runs out.

Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak said he also thinks the dispute will be settled. “There are many options on the table, and this will be solved quickly,” he said.

State Sen. Tick Segerblom, who helped push the recreational marijuana issue through the Legislature, predicted big things for the fledgling industry.

“This is going to be the new Amsterdam, the new Denver,” Segerblom said.