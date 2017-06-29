Where to buy recreational marijuana in Las Vegas

Three dozen Las Vegas Valley marijuana dispensaries will open their doors on Saturday to begin recreational sales in Nevada’s early-start program. And they aren’t wasting any time — at least 15 dispensaries will open their doors at midnight.

Here’s a list of all Nevada dispensaries where recreational marijuana-seekers can get their recreational weed. (Note: Hours are strictly for Saturday):

Opening at 12 a.m. Saturday:

Apothecary Shoppe at 4240 W. Flamingo Road from 12 a.m. to 3 a.m.; 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Blackjack Collective at 1860 Western Ave. from 12 a.m. to 3 a.m.; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Essence Cannabis Dispensary at 5765 W. Tropicana Ave. from 12 a.m. to 3 a.m.; 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Essence Cannabis Dispensary, north Strip at 2307 Las Vegas Blvd. South from 12 a.m. to 3 a.m.; 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Jardin Premium Cannabis Dispensary at 2900 E. Desert Inn Road from 12 a.m. to 3 a.m.; 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Nevada Wellness Center at 3200 S. Valley View Blvd. from 12 a.m. to 3 a.m.; 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Oasis Medical Cannabis at 1800 Industrial Road, Suite 200, from 12 a.m. to 3 a.m.; 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Piso’s at 4110 S. Maryland Parkway from 12 a.m. to 3 a.m.; 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Reef at 3400 Western Ave. from 12 a.m. to 3 a.m.; 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Reef at 1366 W. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas, is open 24 hours

Sahara Wellness at 420 E. Sahara Ave. from 12 a.m. to 3 a.m.; 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Shango at 4380 Boulder Highway from 12 a.m. to 3 a.m.; 9 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

ShowGrow Las Vegas at 4850 S. Fort Apache Road from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m., 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Clinic Nevada at 4310 W. Flamingo Road from 12 a.m. to 3 a.m.; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Dispensary NV at 5347 S. Decatur Blvd. from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m., 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

The Grove at 4647 Swenson St. from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m.; 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Thrive Cannabis Marketplace at 1112 S. Commerce St. from 12 a.m. to 3 a.m.; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thrive Cannabis Marketplace at 2755 W. Cheyenne Ave. in North Las Vegas is open 24 hours

Operating at regular hours:

Acres Medical at 2320 Western Ave. from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Apothecarium at 7885 W. Sahara Ave. from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Blüm at 1921 Western Ave. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Blüm at 3650 S. Decatur Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Blüm at 1130 E. Desert Inn Road from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

CannaCopia at 6332 S. Rainbow Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Canopi at 2113 Las Vegas Blvd. North in North Las Vegas from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Canopi at 6540 Blue Diamond Road from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (The Canopi location at 1324 S. 3rd Street in Las Vegas will only sell medical.)

Euphoria Wellness at 7780 S. Jones Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Inyo Fine Cannabis Dispensary at 2520 S. Maryland Parkway from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Jenny’s Dispensary at 5530 N. Decatur Blvd., North Las Vegas, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Las Vegas Releaf at 2244 Paradise Road from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Medizin at 4850 W. Sunset Road from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Nevada Medical Marijuana at 1975 S. Casino Drive in Laughlin from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

NuLeaf Clark Dispensary at 430 E. Twain Ave. from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Silver Sage Wellness at 4626 W. Charleston Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Grove at 1541 E. Basin Ave. in Pahrump from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Source at 6877 W. Sahara Ave. from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dispensaries not yet selling recreational weed:

Henderson, Sparks and Carson City haven’t approved state regulations for recreational marijuana on the local level, meaning none of the medical marijuana dispensaries in those municipalities will be allowed to begin recreational weed sales on July 1. The Henderson dispensaries include:

Essence Cannabis Dispensary — Henderson at 4300 E. Sunset Road, Suite A-3

Jenny’s Dispensary Henderson at 10420 S. Eastern Ave.

Nevada Medical Marijuana at 3195 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 212

The Dispensary NV at 50 N. Gibson Road

The Source at 9480 S. Eastern Ave.

Editor’s note: Brian Greenspun, the CEO, publisher and editor of the Las Vegas Sun, has an ownership interest in Essence Cannabis Dispensary.