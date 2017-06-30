Police: Roommate finds man dead in apartment

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found by a roommate Thursday night at an apartment in the area of Twain Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, according to Metro Police.

Officers were dispatched about 8:40 p.m. to the 3600 block of Ala Drive after the roommate came home and found the victim on the floor and unresponsive, police said.

“Evidence at the scene indicated the death was not natural and homicide detectives were requested,” Metro said in a news release.

Police said arguing was heard coming from the apartment earlier in the evening, and there appeared to have been a struggle between the victim and a person or persons that resulted in the death.

No suspects or motive have been identified, police said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name nor the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or by email at [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.