Rebels basketball lands commitment from Tervell Beck

A few hours before UNLV is set to say goodbye to its graduating players on Senior Night, the program got a commitment from a future Rebel.

Class of 2017 forward Tervell Beck pledged to UNLV today, just a day after completing an official visit. Beck, a 6-foot-7 native of Cleveland, chose the Rebels over Ole Miss, Houston and Arizona State.

Beck was originally a three-star recruit in the Class of 2016, when he averaged 25.2 points per game for Central Catholic High School as a senior. He is now completing a post-grad year at OnPoint Academy in El Reno, Okla., and will join the Rebels this summer.

Beck said he developed a trusting relationship with the UNLV coaching staff and that he’s excited to bring his tough-nosed style of play to Las Vegas.

“The coaches tell me one thing they like about my game is I bring a lot of toughness, and they said that can help the program,” Beck said. “For people to recognize that I’m a tough player, that means a lot to me.”

Beck is the third player to commit to UNLV for 2017, joining juco forward Anthony Smith and prep guard Jay Green.

