UFC 209 breakdown, betting odds and picks

Tyron Woodley landed more strikes and came closer to finishing the fight. Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson won more rounds and ended on a higher note.

There are numerous reasons to back both of the fighters in the welterweight championship main event of UFC 209, which begins at 3:30 p.m. today at T-Mobile Arena, based on their first meeting last November. Opinions are split right down the middle after they fought to majority draw in the co-main event of UFC 205.

Even the betting line has gotten tighter since their first meeting. Thompson closed a 2-to-1 favorite ahead of the fight at Madison Square Garden in New Year, but now is offered at a more compressed price of minus-160 (risking $1.60 to win $1).

Woodley comes back at plus-140 (risking $1 to win $1.40). Barring any major shift in the final hours before the fight, Woodley will come into a third straight fight as an underdog.

That’s extremely uncommon for a champion, but also speaks to Thompson’s ability as a challenger. The Las Vegas Sun’s picks panel is as torn as everyone else on the fight, with two picks apiece going in each direction in Woodley vs. Thompson.

Check below to find a breakdown, odds and picks on every fight from Las Vegas Sun’s Ray Brewer (9-1 year to date), Case Keefer (9-1), ESPN Radio’s Steve Cofield (7-3) and KSNV’s Randy Howe (7-3).

