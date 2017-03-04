UFC 209 live blog: Alistair Overeem knees Mark Hunt into unconsciousness Tyron Woodley, Stephen Thompson left to carry fight card

Tyron Woodley stayed straight-faced at media events all week, sitting back with sunglasses covering his eyes and seldom showing any emotion other than anger when someone posed an undesirable question.

Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson was often a few feet away with a much different demeanor, engaging everyone in range with his, “Aw, shucks, great to be here,” attitude.

The conflicts between the two best welterweights in the world are widely visible. It’s time to settle them.

Woodley attempts to defend his championship against Thompson, who fought him to a majority draw last November in New York, in the main event of UFC 209 tonight at T-Mobile Arena. It’s a fight that’s drawn a fair amount of interest, but now must carry the fight card.

Just as much promotional might, and probably more, was put into a scheduled co-main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight championship. It fell apart the day before the event, with Nurmagomedov having to be rushed to the hospital after a bad weight cut.

Ferguson was offered a chance to avenge a loss against Michael Johnson as a last-minute replacement, but the UFC wouldn’t pay him the same money and said the fight wouldn’t be for the title. Ferguson declined.

Woodley wanted to decline a second bout with Thompson, but wore down as time went on. Woodley had his eyes on bigger money matchups, asking for opponents like Georges St. Pierre, Nick Diaz and Michael Bisping, but everyone wanted a resolution on the Thompson feud.

They’ll get it in a few hours, only after a few other top-ranked fighters take to the octagon to open the main card. A heavyweight bout between Alistair Overeem and Mark Hunt is first, with a knockout one way or the other all but guaranteed.

A women’s strawweight bout between “The Ultimate Fighter” veteran Amanda Cooper and newcomer Cynthia Calvillo was elevated to the main card following the Nurmagomedov move and comes second.

Former light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans goes down for his first middleweight fight, taking on veteran English fighter Dan Kelly at the midway point.

Lando Vannata, whom many considered the UFC’s most exciting new fighter last year, takes on David Teymur in the unofficial co-main event.

All four fights have strong potential, but none were devoted the attention of Woodley vs. Thompson II. And none of them project to be contested at as high of a level of mixed martial arts.

That’s something even Woodley and Thompson could agree upon.

Check below for full results from the preliminary card, and follow along here for updates from the main card all night.

Marcin Tybura nabbed a TKO victory over Luis Henrique at 3:46 of the third round in a heavyweight bout to finish the preliminary card. The action enlivened in the final minutes when Tybura mounted Henrique, but was otherwise slow with the big boys earning boos from the crowd for their wrestling-heavy approach.

In what will go down as one of the best comebacks in UFC history, veteran featherweight Darren Elkins went from losing what seemed like gallons of blood to knocking out Mirsad Bektic. Elkins, an 8-to-1 underdog, turned the tables on the previously undefeated Bektic with a flurry of strikes highlighted by a head kick to score the knockout at 3:19 of the third round.

Iuri Alcantara came back from nearly getting knocked out to submit Luke Sanders at 3:13 of the second round in their bantamweight bout. Sanders had taken Alcantara's back after they went to the ground, but he scrambled and locked in a kneebar to notch the victory.

Mark Godbeer and Daniel Spitz gassed out after the first round of their heavyweight bout, making for a sloppy final two rounds. But it was good enough for Godbeer, who defeated Spitz by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

In a battle of unbeaten light heavyweights, Tyson Pedro maintained his perfect record by knocking out Paul Craig at 4:10 of the first round. Craig ate repeated right hands before falling to the mat, where Pedro finished the fight in the crucifix position.

Albert Morales edged Andre Soukhamthath by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) in a bantamweight bout to open the night. Soukhamthath may have gotten the better of the striking exchanges, but Morales controlled the action on the ground.

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or [email protected]. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.