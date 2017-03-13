Police: Substitute teacher arrested on counts of lewdness, sex act with student

A Clark County School District substitute teacher has been arrested on counts of lewdness with a child and a sex act with a student, according to Metro Police.

Randall Minyard, 65, was arrested Friday after an incident at Sandy Searles Miller Elementary School on Thursday involving inappropriate touching of a child under 14 years old, School District spokesman David Roddy said.

It was Minyard’s first and only day working at the school, Roddy said. Minyard was hired by the district on Jan. 30, Roddy said.

Minyard was being held at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of lewdness with a child under 14 and two counts of a sex act by a school employee with a student between 16 and 17 years old, according to jail records.

Metro did not release any additional details.