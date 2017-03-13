Project Neon: Ramps set to reopen at Spaghetti Bowl

A pair of Spaghetti Bowl ramps will reopen Tuesday morning after being closed for several months.

The ramps that lead from northbound Interstate 15 and northbound U.S. 95 to Martin Luther King Boulevard will reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Located near downtown Las Vegas, the ramps have been closed since Oct. 26 as part of the nearly $1 billion Project Neon — a 3.7-mile-long widening of I-15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue.

The reopening of the two ramps is just ahead of the next phase of lane closures associated with Project Neon, which will constrict travel to two lanes on U.S. 95 from the Spaghetti Bowl to Rancho Drive beginning March 21. The lane restrictions are expected to last 10 months.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate routes, if possible.

For more information on Project Neon, log onto to the website NDOTProjectNeon.com or check the project's Twitter page @NDOTProjectNeonfor up-to-date information.

Motorist can also call the Project Neon hotline available in both English and Spanish at 702-293-6366.