Silverton sportsbook robbed for 2nd time in two months

The Silverton sportsbook was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night, according to Metro Police.

It is the second time in two months the sportsbook at the casino off of Blue Diamond Road near Interstate 15 has been held up.

A man ran in to the sportsbook about 9:45 p.m., jumped over the counter, pulled a gun and demanded money, police said. He took an undisclosed amount of money and fled in a pickup truck last seen headed north on the freeway, police said.

In the previous robbery, on Jan. 24, a man also pulled a gun and demanded cash.

Nobody was injured in either stickup.

The sportsbook at the Silverton is operated by CG Technology.