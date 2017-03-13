Las Vegas Sun

March 13, 2017

Silverton sportsbook robbed for 2nd time in two months

Christopher DeVargas

The sportsbook at Silverton held its grand opening celebration Thursday, Nov. 29, 2012. The 2,000 square-foot sports book features a 2.35 million LED pixel video screen that can show four feature sporting events at once.

The Silverton sportsbook was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night, according to Metro Police.

It is the second time in two months the sportsbook at the casino off of Blue Diamond Road near Interstate 15 has been held up.

A man ran in to the sportsbook about 9:45 p.m., jumped over the counter, pulled a gun and demanded money, police said. He took an undisclosed amount of money and fled in a pickup truck last seen headed north on the freeway, police said.

In the previous robbery, on Jan. 24, a man also pulled a gun and demanded cash.

Nobody was injured in either stickup.

The sportsbook at the Silverton is operated by CG Technology.