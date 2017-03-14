Bill bans expiration dates on gift cards sold in Nevada

Gift cards purchased in Nevada would never expire if a state lawmaker’s bill were approved.

Assembly Bill 287 was introduced today and referred to the Judiciary Committee.

The bill seeks to protect Nevada consumers, Assemblyman William McCurdy II, D-Las Vegas, a sponsor of the measure, said in a news release.

“Consumer protections give hard-working Nevadans the ability to hold corporations accountable,” he said. “Banning expiration dates on gift cards protects Nevadans from being cheated out of their hard-earned wages when giving or receiving these gifts.”

California already prohibits gift card expiration dates, according to the National Conference of State Legislators.