Bill bans expiration dates on gift cards sold in Nevada

Tuesday, March 14, 2017 | 1:56 p.m.
Gift cards purchased in Nevada would never expire if a state lawmaker’s bill were approved.
Assembly Bill 287 was introduced today and referred to the Judiciary Committee.
The bill seeks to protect Nevada consumers, Assemblyman William McCurdy II, D-Las Vegas, a sponsor of the measure, said in a news release.
“Consumer protections give hard-working Nevadans the ability to hold corporations accountable,” he said. “Banning expiration dates on gift cards protects Nevadans from being cheated out of their hard-earned wages when giving or receiving these gifts.”
California already prohibits gift card expiration dates, according to the National Conference of State Legislators.