Governor not saying if he will sign motor voter petition

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval is not saying whether he will sign the motor voter petition that passed the Legislature on a party-line vote.

If he doesn’t approve it, the issue will appear on the 2018 election ballot.

The Republican governor has said he has concerns about the legislation, pushed through the Legislature by Democrats.

“The governor, among other issues, does have concerns with requiring individuals to ‘opt out’ of compulsory voter registration and the unintended consequences of possibly registering individuals who are otherwise ineligible to vote,” Sandoval’s press secretary, Mari St. Martin, said.

St. Martin said the governor would make a decision when the initiative reaches his desk.

Democrats argued it would increase voter participation. Republicans said it would lead to many ineligible people registering to vote.

Under the initiative, a person obtaining or renewing a driver’s license would automatically be registered to vote but would have the option to decline.