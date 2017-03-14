Where to watch the NCAA Tournament in Las Vegas

Case Keefer / Las Vegas Sun

Our email box has been flooded over the past weeks with a similar message: We’ll be in Las Vegas for the initial few days of the NCAA Tournament and want suggestions on where to watch.

That’s not an easy question to answer because there are so many options. Whether you are a visitor staying on the Strip or in downtown, or if you are a local taking a long lunch, here are a few options:

Remember, all sports books have free seating. But those fill up quickly, like hours before the first game at 9 a.m Thursday. “I’d suggest the earlier the better. But probably around the 7 to 7:30 range,” says Chuck Esposito, director of Sunset Station’s sports book.

On the Strip

Virgil’s Real Barbecue at the Linq Promenade will offer an all-day drink package for $150. Food can be ordered from the a la carte menu, which features Southern barbecue.

Lavo Sports Lounge at Palazzo will have an Italian food menu, craft cocktails and bottle service. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. March 16-18.

B&B Burger & Beer at the Venetian will feature $7 for one beer or $28 for five beers. Bottled brews include Budweiser, Bud Light Miller Lite, Coors Light, Michelob Ultra, Sam Adams, Dos Equis Amber and Blue Moon. The dining menu is highlighted by the Southwest BBQ Burger for $15. Waffle-style cheese fries topped with smoked gouda cheese, crumbled goat cheese and diced tomatoes go for $9.

Hard Rock Cafe will feature its all-you-can-eat buffet and open bar, $175 daily or $420 for three days.

Top Golf, with more than 300 televisions, will host a viewing event for $50 daily (not including golf play). Entry fee includes a commemorative hat and shirt.

Hoops & Hops returns to the Cosmopolitan inside the Belmont Ballroom from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 16-17. Passes are $200 daily. It includes an open buffet, open bar and entry to Marquee Nightclub & Dayclub.

Umami Burger, Beer Garden & Sports Book at SLS Las Vegas will have open bar tickets starting at $50. Table packages, including food and drink, start at $100. It features video walls, more than 50 televisions and game day food.

Cabo Wabo Cantina inside the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood will feature such specials as $21 beer buckets and the signature nacho platter for $14.95. The appetizer sampler — taquitos, mini chimichangas, wings, cheese quesadillas, nacho skillet, guacamole and salsa — is $26.95. In the Loft, its luxury event space, games will be shown on big screen TVs including a 200-inch video grid. Prices in the Loft start at $75.

Treasure Island Ballroom will host a free viewing party with doors opening at 7:30 a.m. Thursday to Sunday. The nonsmoking event will feature a cash bar, betting stages and food options.

Caesars Palace sports book will show tourney action on a 138-foot LED video wall capable of 96 different screen configurations. The setup includes listening technology, which also allows patrons to listen to games via smartphone.

Cafe Americano inside Caesars Palace will have $30 buckets of Coors Light. Other specials include Coors Light on draft for $8, 60-ounce pitchers of Coors Light for $25, and food specials like 75-cent wings, $4 sliders, $10 short rib nachos and $7 loaded fries.

Mercato della Pescheria in the Grand Canal Shoppes at Venetian-Palazzo will have $3 PBR and Magic Hat beer bottles and happy hour pricing on food. It’ll offer $6 pizza and martinis.

Downtown Las Vegas

Fremont Street Experience will host its eighth-annual Downtown Hoopstown March 9 to April 3. The four blocks will be lined with college banners and flags, and include nightly entertainment from the stage production show “Hardwood Hotties” featuring “American Idol” finalist Haley Scarnato (dark on Thursdays) from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The experience will also include the “world’s largest” NCAA bracket and a basket-themed video show on the Viva Vision canopy.

Plaza Events Center will celebrate the grand opening of its 5,000-square-foot event space with the March Mania Viewing Party March 16-19. The center has 18 large-screen TVs and two projection screens. Admission is $15 daily and includes one food and drink item. For all four days it’s $40. Stadium-style food and beverages will be available.

The California’s Ohana and Maile banquet rooms will have drink specials such as $3 beers, $4 shots and $15 beer buckets.

D Las Vegas will have its “March Hoops” event that includes private “man caves” with beer pong tables, arcade games and all-you-can-eat, stadium-style food. Prices start at $150 per person for all you can eat and drink package.

El Cortez will host “Brats, Beers and Brackets” with $3 brats, $2 hot dogs and $2 Budweiser in the Fiesta Room. It’s a free viewing event.

The Fremont will feature such deals as $3 beers, $4 shots and $15 buckets in the Platinum banquet room. Doors open at 8 a.m.

At Main Street Station’s Triple 7 Brewery, drink specials include select $3 beers, $4 shots and $15 buckets.

Off the Strip

Westgate’s International Theater will host its “Hoops Central” featuring a smoke-free environment, betting stations, giveaways, and food and drink specials. Doors open at 8 a.m. daily. Reserved seating is $25 and includes one beer. On Thursday, basketball great Thurl Bailey will make an appearance.

PT’s Pub, PT’s Gold, PT’s Ranch, PT’s Brewing Co., Sean Patrick’s, Sierra Gold and SG Bar locations will include such specials as $3 Bud Light pints, $4 bottles of Corona, and $4 Talero Tequila shots. Dining includes appetizers, burgers and salads. And during happy hour, which takes place daily from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and midnight to 2 a.m., all taverns offer 50 percent off drinks and pizzas and select appetizers for $5.

South Point’s free viewing party includes $3 Budweiser bottles or $16 for a bucket of six, and $25 Bloody Mary and margarita pitchers. There’s on-site wagering, free chair massages and stadium food specials.

Downtown Summerlin will host the Tip-Off Tailgate block party in partnership with Red Rock Resort from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 15. The free event is open to the public. Three stars from UNLV’s 1990 national championship team — Larry Johnson, Anderson Hunt and Moses Scurry — are scheduled to attend. There will be face-painting and games. Downtown Summerlin will give away a trip to the Final Four.

The Orleans’ Mardi Gras Ballroom will have drink specials including $3 Bud, Bud Light, Corona, Corona Light and Heineken Light; $4 Fat Tire bottles; $3 Jameson shots and cocktails; $15 buckets of Bud Light. Hot dogs are $2.

• Palace Station will host a free party in its ballroom with doors opening at 8 a.m. March 16-19. Specials include: $5 chicken wings, sliders and premium cocktails; $4 imported beer and wine by the glass; $3 hot dogs, domestic beer and Bud drafts; $2 peanuts and popcorn, soda and water, and $1 bags of chips.

• Palms will offer a free viewing party in its lounge with food and drink available for purchase.

Lucky Dragon’s Pagoda Bar will offer $2 Budweiser bottles and $10 for buckets.

Silverton’s casino bars will feature beer buckets of Miller for $20.

At the Deja Vu Adult Emporium, patrons all month can attempt a half-court shot during checkout for prizes.

Ellis Island will offer all-you-can drink and eat for $50. Entry includes a T-shirt and tickets for a drawing.

Gold Coast’s Arizona Ballroom will have specials including $3 Guinness bottles, $4 Flat Tire bottles and $3 Jameson shots and cocktails.

Editor’s Note: If you’d like your listing included, email [email protected] by 5 p.m. Wednesday.