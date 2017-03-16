Bill to ban guns at public libraries passes Senate committee

Thursday, March 16, 2017 | 4:22 p.m.
CARSON CITY — Libraries could soon be added to the short list of public gun-free zones under a bill passed by a state Senate committee today .
Senate Bill 115 would amend a Nevada law that prevents guns and other weapons at Nevada schools, universities and child care facilities to include public libraries.
The bill passed 4-3 and could move to the Senate floor as early as next week.
“The point was to redefine libraries as educational institutions so the same guidelines would be in place,” bill sponsor Sen. Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, said before the Senate Committee on Judiciary.
Under the bill, only licensed peace officers, security guards or those with written permission from the governing board of the public library would be able to carry weapons on the premises.
