Legislature passes bill on ethnic, diversity studies for high schoolers

Lawmakers are sending the governor a bill to create standards for ethnic and diversity studies in Nevada high schools.

The Assembly voted 32-10 on Thursday to pass the bill, which received unanimous support in the Senate. The bill is headed to Gov. Brian Sandoval’s desk for his signature.

Senate Bill 107 requires the Department of Education’s Council to Establish Academic Standards for Public Schools to establish content and performance standards for ethnic and diversity studies in public high schools.

The bill also authorizes high schools to offer instruction in ethnic and diversity studies.

Sen. Tick Segerblom, D-Las Vegas, sponsored the bill, which he has said was brought forward two years ago as well.

“It is important that students be taught the real American history so they can see where they fit into the big picture,” Segerblom has said previously. “This way, they can appreciate who they are, and they can also appreciate people who have helped them get the freedom they have today.”