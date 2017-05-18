Stadium Authority meeting to consider updated Raiders lease

Courtesy of MANICA Architecture

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority board meets today to consider an updated version of a draft lease with the Raiders that offers the team a handful of new protections.

If approved, the lease would be sent to NFL owners for their approval at next week’s NFL spring meeting in Chicago.

The latest version of the lease offers the Raiders and their designated events company more confidentiality for their financial information during required audits.

“The Authority shall keep the data provided to it under this ... confidential to the extent (the stadium events company) can demonstrate to the satisfaction of the Authority that such data contains proprietary or confidential information,” the draft lease says.

It also extends from 18 months to two years the deadline before the end of the 30-year lease for the authority to object to the team extending the agreement by another five years.

The new version of the lease also gives the team discretion to relocate certain utilities on the stadium site as needed and agreed to by the authority and the holder of the utility.

In addition to those protections for the Raiders, the lease now clearly lists gaming among the prohibited uses for the stadium, going so far as to list out specific card games that cannot be conducted within the facility.

The authority board meets at 1 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center to review and potentially approve the lease.

Raiders President Marc Badain said at last week’s board meeting that if the lease could not be settled before the May 22-23 NFL meetings, the team would delay its move to Las Vegas until the 2021 season. The full membership of NFL owners must vote to ratify the lease and that group will not meet until October after next week, significantly delaying an already tight schedule for approvals and construction.