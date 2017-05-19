Police: Air unit tracking motorcyclist who refused to stop

A Metro Police air unit was tracking a motorcyclist who refused to stop for a marked patrol vehicle this morning in the area of East Charleston Boulevard and Spencer Street, authorities said.

It is believed the rider may be responsible for a crime reported earlier this week, police said. They did not provide information about the nature of the crime.

The incident was reported about 10:50 a.m. No ground units were pursuing the motorcycle, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.