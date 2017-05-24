Assembly passes bill to boost state’s renewable energy goal

A bill that cleared the state Assembly on Wednesday aims to have less than a quarter of Nevada’s energy come from nonrenewable sources by 2040.

The Assembly voted 30-12 to pass the renewable energy bill sponsored by Assemblyman Chris Brooks, D-Las Vegas, to the Senate.

The bill says the state’s goal should be to have renewable energy production make up at least 80 percent of the total amount of electricity sold by Nevada’s electricity providers by 2040. Nevada’s current renewable portfolio standard is set at 25 percent by 2025.

Assembly Bill 206 has been amended in about a dozen areas, with one change reducing the renewable portfolio standard percentages for 2018 through 2027.

Republican Assemblymen Paul Anderson of Las Vegas, Ira Hansen of Sparks and Jim Marchant of Las Vegas voted against the bill in committee on May 17 and during the Wednesday floor vote.

Hansen has said the he doesn’t like seeing poor people pay power bills that basically subsidize wealthier customers who can afford to install rooftop solar.

Anderson has raised concerns about the aggressive nature of the policy.

“I think it’s good to have strong, lofty goals, but I’m not sure if I’ve seen the capacity piece yet,” Anderson said before voting no in committee.

Assemblywoman Jill Tolles, R-Reno, voted yes in committee and on the floor, saying the bill has been a moving target but that she’s convinced lawmakers can figure out the details.