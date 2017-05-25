Switch to build massive data center in Atlanta

Switch will develop a 1 million-square-foot Prime Data Center campus in Atlanta, the company announced Thursday.

The multibillion dollar Atlanta facility will mark the company’s fourth Prime center and will serve as the data hub for the southeastern United States.

Named The Keep, the Atlanta campus is projected to grow to be several million square feet with two campus locations.

As the world’s only carrier-neutral company to design, build and operate Tier IV Gold data centers, Switch’s Prime in Atlanta will bring the highest-rated data center to the Southeast, Switch officials noted in a release.

The company’s three other Prime locations are in Las Vegas, where Switch is headquartered, which serves the Southwest; Tahoe-Reno, which serves the Northwest; and in Grand Rapids, Mich. which serves the Northeast.

Switch Prime locations are campus ecosystems that are more than 1 million square feet and can be as large as 8 million square feet.

Switch is working with Atlanta-area energy providers to ensure The Keep campus will be powered using 100 percent green energy from new, local, renewable energy resources.