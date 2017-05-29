Bill would delay CCSD reorganization

After joining Republicans on a bill to reorganize the Clark County School District, Democratic leaders are now sponsoring a measure to delay the process..

Assembly Bill 516 was introduced Monday to push back the reorganization by a year and reduce the amount of District funding each school precinct would control. The bill trails Assembly Bill 469, the reorganization measure signed by Gov. Brian Sandoval that went effect May 8.

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, and Senate Speaker Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, are sponsoring the bill. Frierson would not say Monday whether he supports the proposed delay.

“I introduced a bill that was a set of concepts from stakeholders that they thought would be appropriate for the trailer bill,” Frierson said. “So some of it was from the (Clark County Education Association) and some of it was from CCSD and I figure they could make their case.”

The original reorganization measure was a bipartisan bill sponsored by Ford and Frierson, as well as Republican Assembly Floor Leader Paul Anderson of Las Vegas and Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson, R-Henderson.

Clark County School District Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky said early this year that the new structure would carry the district forward.