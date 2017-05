Man found dead after Henderson house fire

A man was found dead following a house fire this morning, Henderson Fire Department spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.

The fire was reported about 1:50 a.m. in the 200 block of Basic Road, near Lake Mead Parkway and Boulder Highway, Richards said.

Firefighters put out the blaze and discovered the man’s body inside the single-story home, Richards said.

Nobody else was in the house, and the cause of the fire has not been determined, Richards said.