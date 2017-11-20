Live blog: Three keys for UNLV basketball vs. Rice

Sam Morris / Las Vegas News Bureau

UNLV basketball has gotten off to a blistering start this season, blowing out a succession of easy opponents to rack up a 3-0 record. The Rebels will try to continue their early stretch of impressive play tonight, when they take on Rice (1-2) at T-Mobile Arena.

A quick look at three keys to watch as UNLV attempts to improve to 4-0:

Interior advantage

Rice is a small team, with 6-foot-6 sophomore Robert Martin serving as the Owls’ most productive frontcourt player (8.0 points, 4.7 rebounds per game). Due to the lack of size, Rice is 237th in the nation in rebounding and 334th in blocked shots. UNLV excels in the paint, so look for big men Shakur Juiston and Brandon McCoy to dominate on the interior.

Johnson rebound

Jordan Johnson had to be frustrated after fouling out in 22 minutes against Eastern Washington. The senior guard will get a chance to make up for it tonight, however, as Rice is the kind of team that will probably try to run with the Rebels. The Owls are 69th in the nation in KenPom.com’s adjusted tempo stat (UNLV has played slightly faster, coming in at No. 43 in the country). In an open-court environment, Johnson could be poised to rack up a bunch of assists.

Change of venue

Tonight’s contest at T-Mobile Arena isn’t a true road game, as the Rebels will be playing just down the street from their full-time home. But after opening the season with three games at the Thomas & Mack Center against cupcake opponents (four games if you count an exhibition against Alaska Fairbanks), this will be the first time the Rebels will step out of their comfort zone in any way. It should be interesting to see how this rebuilt team responds to playing on a different stage for the first time this season.

