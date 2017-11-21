Air Force aircraft roar over valley for training

Noise above the Las Vegas Valley will increase over the next several weeks as the Air Force conducts weapons training, officials said.

More than 80 aircraft are scheduled to take off from Nellis Air Force Base twice a day and stay in the air for up to five hours. The training began Monday and runs through Dec. 13.

Nighttime launches are possible for air crews to train for after-dark combat operations, officials said.

The training is the final phase of a six-month Air Force Weapons School course and gives participants the chance to integrate skills they learned in a realistic environment, officials said.