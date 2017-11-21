Pedestrian hit by pickup truck, killed in Henderson

A man was hit and killed by a pickup truck early today while walking on Boulder Highway near Water Street, according to Henderson Police.

The man was struck by the southbound truck about 3:30 a.m. when he stepped into the travel lane outside of a marked crosswalk, police said. He died at the scene.

The 39-year-old driver, who was not injured, remained at the scene and was coopering with investigators, police said. Neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the incident, police said.

The pedestrian’s name will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

The road was closed for about three hours while police conducted their investigation.