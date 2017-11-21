Thanksgiving Dining Guide: Where to get your fill in Las Vegas

Editor’s note: If your establishment would like to be included in this listing, please email [email protected] by 4 p.m. Tuesday. Happy Thanksgiving, Vegas!

If your Thanksgiving dinner plans don’t involve cooking at home, this is a good city to be in.

Not only do many properties on the Las Vegas Strip, in downtown and the suburbs have plenty of Turkey Day dining options, it’s high-quality fare. And plenty of it.

Here’s a sampling:

The menu at Prime Steakhouse at Bellagio includes a pear and apple salad for $19, roasted turkey with chestnut stuffing, roasted vegetables for $42, and spiced pumpkin pie with cranberry sorbet for $14.

Picasso at Bellagio will offer a set menu for $165. For starters, pick between creme of butternut squash, poached stellar bay oysters or main lobster salad; for the next course, the selection is between Foie Gras au Torchon (slow cooked strawberries with balsamic and croutons), pan seared scallop or tuna tartare with mashed avocado; for the main course, select between roasted main lobster, sauteed filet of black bass, prime filet mignon, roasted lamb, or Sonoma turkey leg confit. All tables include brioche stuffing, cranberry sauce and sweet potatoes.

Le Cirque at Bellagio has a set menu for $155. For starters, pick between Maryland Blue Crab, Japanese yellowtail, or lobster and avocado salad. For the main course, pick between potato crusted sea-bass, roasted organic turkey, Japanese Wagyu beef striploin; for dessert, a chocolate ball of praline mousse, white chocolate ice cream and hazelnut caramel crunch.

Lago at Bellagio has butternut squash ravioli for starters at $23, stuffed turkey breast with Italian sausage, chestnuts, ricotta, black truffle gravy, yams and green beans for $33, and dessert of pumpkin tiramisu for $13.

Harvest at Bellagio will offer a three-course set menu for $75. First course is salad with apples, beets and pumpkin seed granola, or pumpkin bisque with duck sausage; main course is turkey dinner with cornbread stuffing, vegetables, gravy, brussels sprouts and crushed potatoes. Dessert is pear cobbler with cranberry ice cream or pumpkin tart.

The Bellagio buffet is open 7 a.m.-12 p.m. for brunch ($40.99) and 12 p.m.-10 p.m. for dinner ($53.99).

• • •

Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace will transform the buffet experience into an enhanced Thanksgiving feast. Beginning Thanksgiving Day with brunch ($59.99/person) from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., guests can enjoy classic Thanksgiving items along with everyday brunch favorites. Mini-pumpkin pies, meatloaf and turkey pot pie biscuits are a few of the holiday-inspired brunch items. From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., the dinner feast will be offered ($79.99/person) with entrees including herb-roasted turkey, pumpkin and truffle soup and cornbread stuffing, and other favorites including New Orleans gumbo and Pacific oysters. Bacchanal Buffet will be extending the holiday with festive brunch ($59.99/person) and dinner ($69.99/person) offerings throughout Thanksgiving weekend.

Mesa Grill at Caesars Palace is celebrating Thanksgiving with Bobby Flay’s take on turkey and fixings ($39/person) — horseradish maple glazed turkey with orange sage butter, creamed kale, sweet potato gratin, wild mushroom and chorizo cornbread stuffing, smoked chile gravy and cranberry tangerine relish. Other festive additions to the menu include jumbo lump crabcake ($24) and a double cut pork chop ($42) with pomegranate whole grain mustard glaze, chile bourbon sauce, blue corn tamale and cranberry butter.

The Old Homestead Steakhouse at Caesars Palace is offering a three-course, prix fixe menu ($80/person). “Yvette’s Caesar” and French onion soup are the appetizers guests can choose from, leading into the oven roasted turkey served with apple sausage and giblet gravy and ending with dessert options including pumpkin cheesecake or vanilla bean crème brulee served with Grand Marnier macerated berries and topped with whipped cream.

Rao’s at Caesars Palace has three-course, prix fixe Thanksgiving dinner menu ($58/person). The first course is cream of mushroom soup, stuffed artichokes or a frisee salad. The second course offers a variety of dishes to choose from including oven-roasted turkey served with the traditional sides, pumpkin mascarpone ravioli or prime rib served with mashed potatoes, asparagus and au jus. Dessert options include a choice of pumpkin cheesecake or maple crème brulee. An assortment of a la carte sides include sausage and traditional stuffing, cranberry sauce, caramelized onions and kale greens, candied yams, sautéed asparagus and truffle mac and cheese.

• • •

BLT Steak at Bally’s is offering a prix fixe, four-course menu ($75/person).Choose one of multiple appetizers, entrées, sides and desserts to make a classic Thanksgiving dinner. Celeriac soup and squash salad are offered in the first course, followed by entrees including dry-aged prime rib, roasted turkey and Scottish salmon. Sides include chestnut-sausage stuffing, brussels sprouts gratin and sweet potato puree. Pumpkin tart and cranberry spiced bread pudding are offered for dessert.

• • •

The menu at Giada at the Cromwell combines holiday favorites with chef Giada De Laurentiis’s signature California-inspired Italian cuisine. Start with an antipasti platter of mushroom ricotta crostini, Berkshire truffle salumi, 24-month-old Parmigiano-Reggiano and wood-roasted wild mushrooms. For the second course, between pumpkin and persimmon soup or stuffing Arancini. The main entrée is turkey two ways served with turkey breast porchetta and crispy confit dark meat with Cacio e Pepe baked mashed potatoes, pancetta ciabatta stuffing, green beans almandine and sweet cranberry mostarda. For desserts, pick between an apple walnut tart or pumpkin cranberry cheesecake with Mascarpone swirl gelato.

• • •

Della’s Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas has a turkey hash and eggs with roasted potatoes, Brussels sprouts, smoked bacon, grilled onion and pickled jalapeno for $24.

• • •

The Paradise Garden Buffet at the Flamingo will feature a carving board station serving roasted turkey, salt and herb crusted prime rib and pineapple glazed ham. Specialty dishes include squash ravioli, tomato-basil gemelli pasta, pecan shrimp, Korean ribs, beef and chicken tamales and much more. Apple pie, pumpkin cheesecake pops and chocolate peanut butter tarts are a few of the many desserts that will be offered on the holiday inspired menu. Dinner is priced at $26.99 and served from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Center Cut Steakhouse at Flamingo is offering a three-course, prix fixe menu ($55/person) to celebrate Thanksgiving. With a choice of rainbow swiss chard and kale composition or sweet corn soup to start, oven-roasted turkey breast served with turkey hash, chestnut and cranberry stuffing, green bean almondine and sage gravy as the entree and Mille Feuille or spiced pumpkin cheesecake for dessert.

• • •

The Flavors Buffet at Harrah’s lineup includes: g butternut squash soup, whole tom turkey, honey baked ham, cauliflower au gratin and much more. Don’t skip the dessert selection with pumpkin pie, pecan pie, a large sugar-free selection, cream puffs and more. No price given

At the Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill inside Harrah’s the three-course dinner ($29/person) includes butternut squash bisque made with bourbon whipped crème fraiche and Applewood bacon bits and Toby’s spiced-rubbed slow roasted turkey dinner with spice-rubbed, white meat turkey, mashed potatoes, cornbread dressing, braised collard greens, sweet potato tart, cranberry sauce and herb-infused turkey gravy. Dessert is pumpkin pie.

At Ruth’s Chris Steak House inside Harrah’s, which is billed as having one of the best views of the Strip, the meal includes a starter, entrée, personal side dish and dessert for $77 per person. For starters, select between lobster bisque, Caesar salad or steak house salad. For the entrée, pick either the roasted turkey breast dinner with gravy, stuffing and cranberry sauce or a petite filet with shrimp. Mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, sautéed mushrooms and creamed spinach are the side dish options. For dessert, end the meal with pumpkin cheesecake a la mode.

• • •

Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar at the Linq will feature a smoked turkey and hatch chili stew, a T-Day chicken fried turkey sandwich ($18.50) and Guy’s turkey dinner served with chicken fried turkey breast, mashed potatoes, asparagus, corn bread stuffing, cranberry relish and smothered in turkey and beer gravy.

Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips at the Ling Will serve battered turkey wings and turkey gravy dirty chips made with cheddar cheese, green onions and turkey cracklins, guests will experience a Thanksgiving twist on Ramsay’s street-style cuisine.

• • •

At the Stratosphere’s Top of the World, a four-course dinner including roasted turkey with cornbread and andouille sausage stuffing, mashed potatoes, dessert pumpkin mousse with orange cookie and cranberry compote is $85 per person. The restaurant, which is open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., is 800 feet above the street.

Also at the Stratosphere, McCall’s Heartland Grill, a three-course meal of herb-roasted turkey and lobster mashed potatoes is $42. Hours are 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Stratosphere’s Craved Buffet has extensive seasonal options. It’s $24.99

• • •

At M Resort, Anthony’s Prime Steak & Seafood has a prix fixe menu at $49 for adults and $29 for children 10 and younger. It includes roasted sugar pumpkin bisque with spiced green pumpkin seeds, roasted turkey with traditional bread dressing, mashed potatoes and more. Reservations are from 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.

At the M’s Burgers & Brews the Thanksgiving menu of roasted turkey with herb stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans almandine, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce, as well as a savory pumpkin pie with spiced whipped cream for dessert is available for $20.99 per person.

The Studio B Buffet is offering complimentary champagne, beer and wine from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The holiday buffet is available Nov. 23-26 for $39.99 for adults and $26.99 for children, ages 5–8. It will be serve: herb roasted whole turkey and turkey dark meat roulade, slow roasted prime rib, hot and cold snow crab legs, chilled oysters in the half shell, chilled shrimp cocktail, creamy turkey casserole with biscuits, traditional roasted chestnut stuffing, bacon mac and cheese.

The M’s Vig Deli has a Thanksgiving spread of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, gravy and relish for $14.95 per person.

Additionally, the resort has its family feast to-go for $225 which serves up to 10 people. Order now through Nov. 22 by calling 702-797-1878. To-go orders can be picked up at the loading dock on Thursday, Nov. 23 from 11:30 a.m.– 3:30 p.m.

• • •

Twist by Pierre Gagnaire at Mandarin Oriental will feature a four-course meal for $145. First course select between scallops with clams, leeks and parmesan, or Pierre’s salad of endive, walnuts and celery with tartare of fruits and vegetables. Second course, pick between seared foie gras or pumpkin veloute. Third course select between roasted turkey with porcini and chorizo stuffing, or Bouillon zezette with lentils, gnocchi and grilled fennel. For dessert, pick between apple pie with cranberries, pecan ice cream, frozen banana and mango.

Mozen Bistro at Mandarin Oriental is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. and features a three-course menu for $69. Appetizer is butternut squash veloute with crispy pancetta; entree is slow cooked turkey breast and leg with season porcini and black truffle stuffing, and sweet potato mousseline; for dessert white chocolate and Cognac bread pudding.

• • •

Fleur at Mandalay Bay has a three-course menu for $65. It includes butternut squash soup with parmesan flan for starters; a turkey with brioche stuffing, sweet potato puree, Brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce and turkey jus for the main course; pumpkin pie cheesecake for dessert.

Aureole at Mandalay Bay has a three-course menu for $65, including squash bisque with apples, toasted chestnut and brulee of marshmallow; roasted turkey breast with leg confit, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberries and gravy; pumpkin pecan ice cream for dessert.

• • •

Tap at MGM will offer butternut squash soup for $8, turkey sliders served on stuffing slider buns for $13, the Turkey Day platter for $24, and Pumpkin gelato ice cream sandwich for $5.

Pub 1842 at MGM has a burger made with a turkey patty, duck confit, chicken gravy, potato cake and BBQ spiced fries for $30.

The MGM Grand Buffet is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and costs $44.99

Fiamma Trattoria & Bar, an Italian Restaurant at MGM has a ravilolo plate with honey roasted pumpkin for $28, and turkey dinner for $44. The dinner include pan roasted turkey breast, apple and sage brioche stuffing, and pan gravy.

Craftsteak at MGM will offer a three-course meal for $85. For starters, select between grilled quail, beet and fennel cured salmon, or spinach salad. For the main course, ham with brandy cherry glaze and red eye gravy. For dessert, pumpkin tart.

• • •

Pantry at Mirage has a three-course meal for $39, including butternut squash bisque, butter-roasted turkey with apple, sage and pecan bread stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, maple yams and gravy, and mason jar pumpkin pie for dessert.

Portofino at Mirage has a three-course meal for $60, including green bean salad with arugula, roasted turkey and butternut squash gnocchi, and pecan pie creme brulee.

• • •

At STK Las Vegas inside the Cosmopolitan, the Thanksgiving menu includes: roasted organic turkey breast, confit thighs, cranberry sweet potatoes, Brussel sprouts and foie apple stuffing. It’s $60 per person. Hours: 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

• • •

Baja Miguel’s at South Point will serve a three-course menu with a complimentary house margarita or glass of wine for $17.95 per person from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For starters, pick between salad of chopped romaine with corn, tomatoes, black olives, grated cheese and tortilla strips served with a salsa ranch dressing; mole turkey flautas, shredded turkey rolled in golden corn tortillas and loaded with mole sauce; or chicken tortilla Soup. For the main course, herb roasted turkey, served with gravy, apple and chestnut dressing, mashed potatoes, maple glazed yams, green beans and cranberry relish; or Halibut Veracruz, featuring a 6-ounce Halibut filet served over a bed of sautéed zucchini and topped with Veracruz sauce. Spanish rice and refried beans are included. For dessert, pumpkin pie or Pumpkin Flan, served with seasonal berries.

Coronado Café at South Point will serve a three-course menu with a complimentary cocktail or glass of wine for $14.95 per person from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For starters, pick between salad,served with romaine and Boston lettuce topped with grilled peaches, cranberries and candied pecans, tossed with a white apple cider vinaigrette; or cream of butternut squash soup. For the main course, herb roasted turkey, served with gravy, apple and chestnut dressing, mashed potatoes, maple glazed yams, green beans and cranberry relish; or honey glazed Ham, topped with a Crown Royal maple bourbon sauce served with glazed yams, roasted chateau or Yukon Gold mashed potatoes and green beans. For dessert, pumpkin or apple pie.

Don Vito’s at South Point will serve a three-course menu with a complimentary cocktail or glass of wine for $39 per person from 2 to 9 p.m. For starters, select between seafood bruschetta, shrimp, scallops and artichoke hearts served with a crisp crostini drizzled with garlic and olive oil; Fennel and Orange Salad, served with roasted shallot vinaigrette; Sicilian Style Peppers, stuffed with Italian sausage, Romano cheese, zucchini and squash; or butternut squash soup with crème fraiche. For the main course, herb roasted turkey served with giblet gravy, apple and sage dressing, mashed potatoes, maple glazed yams, green beans, and baked acorn squash with a cranberry relish; Sicilian Baked Ham, honey and orange glazed ham, served with cinnamon yams and Madera sauce and a side of penne pasta; Venetian sea scallops, featuring scallops over a green onion risotto, topped with a saffron sauce and seasonal vegetable with a side of penne pasta; Filet Mignon, a broiled 8-ounce filet with green peppercorn sauce and a side of penne pasta; or Rigatoni Norcina, Italian sausage, peppers, and mushrooms tossed with rigatoni in a mascarpone cheese sauce served with a side of penne pasta. For dessert, pumpkin pie served with whipped cream; Apple Cranberry Cobbler; or Chocolate Chip Tartufo. Dessert is served with a choice of tea or coffee.

The Garden Buffet at South Point offers an assortment of a la carte options including salad bar, peel and eat shrimp, cream of butternut squash soup, roasted turkey, honey baked ham, Bourbon glazed roast pork loin, lemon pepper roasted chicken and more. Desserts include: such as pumpkin pie, cranberry bread pudding, and a gelato station. Price is $16.95 with players card; $19.95 without.

• • •

At Cucina by Wolfgang Puck at The Shops at Crystals, the main course includes: Roasted free range turkey with mushroom stuffing, roasted Brussels sprouts, brown butter sweet potato purée, cranberry and apple relish, herb gravy. The plate is $32.

The three-course meal for $49 includes: tomato and white bean minestrone with squash, escarole, parmigiano-reggiano and a side of grilled country bread, and baby kale salad with market pear, champagne vinaigrette and candied Pecan, goat cheese. For dessert, white chocolate cheesecake gingersnap crust, candied cranberries.

At Lupo by Wolfgang Puck at Mandalay Bay, a three-course meal is for $49 per person or $32 a la carte. First course is a choice between antipasti of Roasted pear and winter greens salad, gorgonzola dolce and smoked almonds, or Kabocha squash tortelli, Swiss chard, brown butter and hazelnuts. Second course is Roasted free range turkey, Brussels sprouts, potato purée, ciabatta and sausage stuffing, cranberry relish and herb gravy. Third is white chocolate cheesecake, gingersnap crust and candied cranberries.

At Spago by Wolfgang Puck at The Forum Shops at Caesars, the three-course meal is for $49, or for the traditional turkey plate with fixings it’s $32. The first course is a choice between butternut squash and apple soup with sage, maple crème fraiche, and spiced pumpkin seeds, or wild mushroom and bitter greens salad, crispy pancetta, toasted walnuts, shaved parmigiano, and aged balsamic. The main course includes herb-brined, free-range turkey with cherry walnut stuffing, potato purée, spiced sweet potatoes, green beans with wild mushroom béchamel, cranberry compote, giblet gravy and rolls. Dessert is either Dutch apple pie with vanilla ice cream or sweet potato pie with house made cool whip.

At Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at MGM Grand, the three-course meal is for $49, or for the traditional turkey plate with fixings it’s $32. For the first course, pick between pear apple salad with Belgian endive, baby arugula and Point Reyes blue cheese, or butternut squash soup with candied ginger cream, spice-roasted pepitas. For the main course, it’s oven-roasted free range turkey with mushroom-sage stuffing, potato purée, sautéed Brussels sprouts, cranberry relish and herb gravy. For dessert, either Dutch apple pie with vanilla ice cream, sweet potato pie or white chocolate cheesecake with gingersnap crust.

At Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at Downtown Summerlin, a la carte offerings are between $8-$27. The pumpkin soup with crème fraiche, toasted pumpkin seeds is $8, Fuji apple salad with candied walnuts, blue cheese, cider vinaigrette is $12, Free range turkey plate with apple and sage stuffing, potato purée, sautéed Brussels sprouts and candied yams, cranberry compote and turkey gravy is $27. For dessert, Dutch apple pie with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream is $8.

• • •

At Station Casinos, the Grand Café and Feast Buffet will serve holiday-themed meals for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year’s. Buffet prices for Thanksgiving are $13.99-$27.99 depending on the property.

At Green Valley Ranch Resort, Hank’s Fine Steaks & Martinis will offer turkey Diestel “White and Dark” with butternut squash, stuffing, sage gravy and cranberry chutney for $45. The appetizer offering will feature sautéed bay scallops with celery root puree and a picked herb salad with Benton’s smoked ham for $21 or an endive/frisee salad with roasted persimmon, carrot ribbons, a lemon vinaigrette and citrus honey brittle for $14. For dessert, pumpkin cake with bourbon sauce and caramel ice cream for $12.

Tides will have a $6 crab and corn chowder with crème fraiche and charred corn; a $24 apple-brined Cajun turkey breast with Andouille sausage cornbread stuffing, roasted garlic mashed red potatoes, roasted carrots and parsnips, giblet gravy and cranberry compote. Dessert is a pumpkin crème brulee for $8.

T-Bones Chophouse at Red Rock Resort has an entry of roasted turkey, green beans, Bourbon maple glazed yams, mashed potatoes and cranberry-ginger relish for $54. It also features pork t-bone with southern green and baby turnips for $48. For dessert, the pumpkin trifle layer with chocolate pecan is $10.

Charcoal Room at Palace Station, has a prix fixe menu for $65 that includes porcini mushroom soup or pear and bacon mixed salad for the first course; a main course turkey dinner with sage and sausage stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry relish and pan gravy, or queen cut prime rib with haricot verts and mashed potatoes; for dessert, pumpkin pie trifle.

Sonoma Cellar at Sunset Station, the main course options include roasted turkey, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, sausage herb stuffing and pecan-candied yams for $28; slow-roasted prime rib with green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, sausage herb stuffing and pecan-candied yams for $32; pan-seared halibut, shrimp bouillabaisse and risotto for $30. Hours are 2 p.m.-8 p.m.

Pasta Cucina at Sunset Station has a turkey plate of balsamic brined herb roasted turkey breast, sausage sage stuffing, whipped candy yams, balsamic braised green beans and bacon, parmesan mash potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce for $20. For dessert, white chocolate mousse cake for $20. Hours are 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

The Broiler at Boulder Station has a prix fixe menu at $36 that includes first course of apple and butternut soup; main course of herb roasted turkey, mashed potato, green bean and mushroom casserole, dried apricot and sausage cornbread stuffing and gravy; for dessert, country pumpkin pie.

Cabo at Boulder Station and Santa Fe Station has roast turkey mole, tamale stuffing, beans and elotes corn salad for $12.99. Full menu also available. Hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Charcoal Room at Santa Fe Station has a prix fixe menu at $65 including: first course of sweet potato bisque or pear and arugula salad; main course lemon and herb turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, Bourbon cranberries, or slow-roasted prime rib with potatoes and broccolini; for dessert, cranberry walnut cheesecake.

• • •

La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas will offer sliced turkey breast with dried fruit stuffing, cranberry apple compote and creamy house-made sage gravy, priced at $21. A variety of sides for sharing include: mashed potatoes with sage gravy; collard and mustard greens; tender roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon and onions; and sweet potatoes with caramelized marshmallows, each priced at $8. Also, pumpkin or pecan pie, priced at $9 per slice.

• • •

At Lorena Garcia’s Chica at Venetian, the main course of turkey enchiladas — slow cooked turkey rolled in homemade tortillas and simmered in pumpkin mole — is $28. Start off with the sweet plantain soup for $11, and for $14 is the dessert of spiced pumpkin cheesecake.

• • •

Oscar’s at the Plaza will be serving a four-course dinner for $55 per person. This includes: salad with cranberries, pecans, and a fig and champagne vinaigrette; soup of butternut squash with roasted pumpkin seeds; main course of roasted turkey with dressing, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, gravy and cranberry sauce; dessert of pumpkin white chocolate cheesecake.

• • •

Café St. Louis at Paris has a four-course, pre fixe menu ($45/person) offering holiday classics along with a few Parisian favorites. For the first course, choose between French onion soup or roasted corn and squash soup. Cranberry walnut salad and roasted beet salad are the choices following the soup, and for the third course, guests can choose from ribeye or turkey and stuffing. For dessert, pumpkin cheesecake and traditional apple pie are available for dessert.

Burger Brasserie at Paris offers roasted root vegetable salad ($12), roasted turkey ($18), pumpkin cheesecake ($8) and traditional apple pie ($8).

Le Village Buffet at Paris will be serving a bottomless feast ($36.99/person). Honey harissa roasted eggplants, roasted duck with red currant glaze, roasted turkey breast, soy glazed salmon, a selection of sweet and savory crepes made to order and apple cheesecake are some of the dishes available.. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Eiffel Tower Restaurant at Paris, the three-course menu starts with choice of cream of butternut squash with duck confit or roasted beet salad, blue d’Auvergne with hazelnuts. Main course is turkey with chestnut dressing, gratin potatoes, braised red cabbage, brussels sprouts, cranberry compote; and for dessert pecan pie with butterscotch ice cream or pumpkin soufflé. Prices are $89 per person.

Mon Ami Gabi inside Paris, the dinner will be served from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. for $31.95, or $14.95 for a kids plate. The menu includes: including pumpkin soup, herb-roasted turkey, garlic and sage stuffing, caramelized yams, vanilla-cranberry relish, potato purée, and more. For dessert, a choice of pumpkin bread pudding, or pecan and chocolate tart. Call 702-944-4224 for reservations or for the to-go options.

BEER PARK at Paris opens at 8:30 a.m. Thursday with extended hours and food specials for football viewing. Thanksgiving offerings include smoked turkey drumsticks and the open-faced turkey sandwich, made with oven-roasted turkey pastrami topped with chestnut stuffing, covered in cranberry Dijon-mayonnaise sauce and creamy giblet gravy, served on a fresh cranberry challah bread. It is priced at $10.95.

• • •

Spice Market Buffet at Planet Hollywood will have hand-carved specialties and a holiday fare station this Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The holiday inspired buffet ($29.99/person) will give diners a chance to experience globally-inspired dishes while still enjoying their favorite traditional holiday entrees including honey glazed ham, herb crusted tri-tip, roasted turkey, five spiced leg of lamb, green bean casserole, Yukon mashed potatoes, cranberry stuffing, meatloaf with caramelized onion and more.

• • •

The Rio Holiday Feast To-Go has a variety of options and pricing, including: Roasted Turkey Rio Holiday Box ($110) with roasted turkey breast & dark meat and chef’s sides; Prime Rib Rio Holiday Box ($165) with herb marinated prime rib, cabernet au jus, creamed horseradish and chef’s sides; Ham Rio Holiday Box ($120) with quarter ham with honey apricot glaze and chef’s sides; Ham & Roasted Turkey Rio Holiday Box ($140) with roasted turkey breast & dark meat and chef’s sides; Roasted Turkey & Prime Rib Rio Holiday Box ($175) with roasted turkey breast & dark meat, prime rib and chef’s sides. Sides include: apple sage stuffing, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy, yam casserole, roasted beets, whole apple or pumpkin pie and more. The dinner feasts serve four to six people. Call 702-777-7767 to pre-order.

• • •

At Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab at the Forum Shops at Caesars, the menu consists of sliced turkey breast with leg and thigh confit, corn bread stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans amandine, and butternut squash with toasted marshmallow. Priced at $49.95 for adults; $24.95 for children ages 5 to 12. Hours are 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

Trevi at The Forum Shops at Caesars has a three-course dinner with roasted pumpkin soup topped with candied pecans and crème fraiche. A traditional Thanksgiving plate will serve as the main course, and will include turkey porchetta served with turkey gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, roasted yams and green bean casserole. A twist on the traditional pumpkin pie, TREVI will serve pumpkin mousse with pecan whipped cream and pumpkin seed brittle for dessert. Priced at $45. Hours are 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

The Palm Las Vegas at The Forum Shops at Caesars, is offering a fall-themed menu with hand-carved, herb-roasted turkey, homemade cranberry sauce, whipped potatoes, pumpkin pie and other Thanksgiving favorites. For the first course, pick between lobster bisque made with fresh lobster meat, cream and sherry, roasted butternut squash bisque with apple cider crème fraiche, or baby kale, radicchio and Apple Salad topped with candied pecans, crispy pancetta and shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano tossed in maple vinaigrette. Cheesecake or pumpkin pie is for dessert. Hours are 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Prices $55 for adults, $24 for children 12 and under.

• • •

At Jose’s Way at SLS, the Thanksgiving menu includes: spread of eight sharable dishes, three desserts and a choice of one entrée. Shareable plates are Delmonico potatoes mixed with cheddar cheese; Gordal olives stuffed with piquillo pepper and anchovies; croquetas de pavo made of turkey-béchamel fritters; an endive caesar salad with parmesan, anchovies and air croutons; a shrimp and crab cocktail served with cocktail sauce and avocado; green bean casserole with wild mushrooms and crispy shallots; spiced cranberries served with confit mandarins and Ceylon cinnamon, and a Butifarra sausage and cornbread stuffing with confit piquillo peppers. Main course selections include a choice between a Josper-roasted turbot and a BN Ranch Heritage turkey, served with a sous vide breast, confit leg and traditional gravy. Every guest will receive a slice of pecan pie, roasted apple puff pastry and pumpkin tart for dessert. Priced at $85.

At Cleo inside SLS, the Thanksgiving menu includes roasted heirloom carrot salad tossed with dates, smoked feta cheese, pistachio and vadouvan, priced at $15; a delicate squash flatbread topped with tahini, pomegranate, burrata, hazelnuts and parsley, priced at $14; and a 10-ounce Moroccan “fried chicken style” turkey paired with apricots mustard, harissa aioli, red-eye gravy and a falafel waffle, priced at $35.

At Northside Café & Chinese Kitchen in SLS, the three-course Thanksgiving menu is priced at $24.95. The first course offers a choice between roasted butternut squash soup with crème fraiche and fine herbs; or Fuji apple and goat cheese salad made with baby mixed greens, candied walnuts, cranberries and maple balsamic vinaigrette. Main course selections include a classic roasted turkey breast served with apple sage stuffing, haricots verts, roasted baby carrots, mashed potatoes, cranberry orange relish and gravy; a pan seared pacific salmon with asparagus, roasted tomatoes and lemon-caper sauce; or a 10-ounce herb crusted prime rib plated with a popover, watercress, creamy horseradish and au jus. For dessert, choose between a slice of pumpkin pie topped with whipped cream or pecan tart served with vanilla bean ice cream.

• • •

Phoenix at Lucky Dragon has a three-course meal for $25, including one starter, one main dish, and one dessert, or four-course for $35 which includes two starters, one main dish, and one dessert. Starter highlights include turkey potstickers, wonton soup, butternut squash soup, shrimp har gow, and spring mix salad. Entrees include peking turkey with bao and gravy served with stir fried green beans, baked ham and pineapple served with mashed potatoes, turkey pot pie, and braised beef with Demi-Glaze in a pumpkin bowl. Dessert options include egg custard tarts, pumpkin parts, egg custard bao, and sweet potato casserole.

• • •

Salute Trattoria Italiana at 11011 W Charleston Blvd. will offer a three-course turkey dinner from 2 p.m.-8 p.m. for $55. Items include squash soup, roasted turkey with the fixings, and pumpkin ricotta cheesecake.

• • •

MB Steak at Hard Rock Hotel will prepare herb-roasted turkey breast with a truffle-braised thigh and leg. Accompaniments will include sourdough stuffing, haricot vert with roasted mushroom cream, turkey jus and cranberry port wine relish. Dinner will be priced at $45 per person. For dessert, bourbon pumpkin toffee cake with ginger ice cream and honey florentine, is available priced at $16.

• • •

Americana Las Vegas at 2620 Regatta Drive in Summerlin will offer a three-course dinner from 2 p.m.-8p.m. for $42. Children 10 and under eat for free. For starters, guests may choose between winter green salad with poached pear, goat cheese mousse and hazelnut vinaigrette; or roasted butternut soup with lobster dumpling and foie gras. Entree options include the choice between herb roasted turkey breast with ciabatta stuffing, cranberries and pan gravy; or grilled filet mignon served with truffle potatoes, swiss chard and port reduction. Americana’s Thanksgiving meal will conclude with a choice between a slice of pumpkin cheesecake with candied pecans and caramel sauce, or a peanut butter bar with Chantilly cream and vanilla gelato.

• • •

Edge at Westgate Las Vegas has a three-course menu for $65. For starters, select between wedge salad, Caesar salad or butternut squash bisque; for the main course, it’s duck fat and sage roasted turkey, braised turkey leg and chestnut stuffing, mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, roasted carrots and gravy; for dessert, pumpkin tart. Edges opens at 5 p.m. Call 702-732-5277 for reservations.

• • •

Zeffirino Ristorante at Grand Canal Shoppes at Venetian will offer a cold and hot station featuring cured meats, pasta salads, cheese ravioli, and mashed potatoes, along with a carving station serving turkey and beef tenderloin. This buffet-style menu is available from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and is priced at $49.95 per person and $25 for children.

SUSHISAMBA at Venetian will be rolling out an Asian-inspired Thanksgiving menu starting at 5:30 p.m. The menu includes: Braised short rib gyoza with kabocha puree, red shiso leaf, and smoked ginger soy for $14; Roasted organic turkey with linguica quinoa stuffing and crispy Brussels sprouts for $27, and spiced-poached Fuji apple, candied pecan, vanilla ice cream, soy caramel, and warm crumble for $12.

Table 10 at Venetian will offer: Roasted parsnip bisque with crispy brown butter chestnuts and micro sage for $11; chopped harvest salad with shaved Brussels sprouts, chopped black Tuscan kale, shaved radicchio, toasted pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, shaved honey crisp apples, and apple cider dressing for $14; roasted butter organic turkey dinner with cornbread dressing, green bean casserole, roasted red potatoes, herb gray, and fresh cranberry sauce for $40, and pumpkin pie with pecan crust, salted caramel sauce, and nutmeg whipped cream $10.

Bouchon at Venetian will offer: Poitrine De Porc, a crispy pork belly with red wine braised cabbage, persimmons, and Bayonne ham vinaigrette for $18; Dinde Rôtie, a Diestel Farms turkey with Bouchon Bakery stuffing, pumpkin croquettes, cranberry-apple relish, and turkey gravy for $46.00; and trio of pies, pumpkin pie with fall spiced cream, apple pie with vanilla ice cream, and pecan pie for $15.

SUGARCANE raw bar grill at Venetian will be serving up special selections for Thanksgiving, including: smoked turkey wings with sweet and sour cranberry BBG glaze and homemade pickles for $15; stuffed breast with confit dark meat, traditional pilgrim accoutrement for $28, lobster shepherd’s pie with farm root vegetables, pernod lobster cream, saffron potato purée for $28; challah & roasted cauliflower stuffing for $9; pumpkin whoopie pie of pumpkin spice crémeux, cream cheese ice cream for $12.