Henderson Police: Escapee from mental health facility captured

Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017 | 11:03 a.m.
California authorities have arrested a man who escaped a Las Vegas-area mental health facility on Tuesday and carjacked a motorist, according to Henderson Police.
Daniel Heller, 30, was arrested today without further incident by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, police said. He was on his way to a family member’s house, police said.
Police on Tuesday warned that Heller “has violent tendencies and is suicidal and has had guns in the past.”
No additional details were immediately available.