Henderson Police: Escapee from mental health facility captured

California authorities have arrested a man who escaped a Las Vegas-area mental health facility on Tuesday and carjacked a motorist, according to Henderson Police.

Daniel Heller, 30, was arrested today without further incident by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, police said. He was on his way to a family member’s house, police said.

Police on Tuesday warned that Heller “has violent tendencies and is suicidal and has had guns in the past.”

No additional details were immediately available.