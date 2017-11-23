DC Solar offers free electric-vehicle charging in Las Vegas

Keeping an electric car charged in the valley just got easier.

DC Solar has added mobile EV-charging stations to town. They can charge one or two vehicles at a time depending on the model. They are powered by solar panels attached to each station, and there is a biodiesel generator on each unit for backup power.

Motorists can charge vehicles for free, as the units pay for themselves.

“The approach is similar to YouTube’s advertising model, which provides free videos courtesy of sponsored content,” said Jeff Carpoff, DC Solar chief executive officer.

DC Solar considered various factors before choosing its initial 20 station locations in Southern Nevada.

“Availability of physical space and proper exposure to the sun are the first considerations,” Carpoff said. “Beyond that, customer needs determine location. We do our best to place the units outside of existing parking spots.”

Las Vegas is one of 10 cities in which DC Solar introduced its EV-charging units. Other units are in Arizona, California, Ohio, Florida and North Carolina. DC Solar plans to add 200 additional charging stations around Las Vegas next year.

“DC Solar’s goal is to encourage EV use by offering the necessary charging infrastructure, and to work closely with businesses of all sizes to find the most effective strategies to deliver clients and customers the service they need,” Carpoff said.