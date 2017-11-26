Casino promotions: Nov. 26-Dec. 2

SOUTH POINT

Bonus Bounty Bucks

Date: November

Information: Players can redeem $25 in slot club points to receive a $50 Smith’s Food & Drug Stores gift card.

SLS LAS VEGAS

Thanksgiving Spin Kiosk Game

Date: November

Information: Earn 20 points or show a $10 average-rated bet for one hour to play. Win up to $5,000 in slot play.

$48,000 Spin and Win Hot Seat

Date: Sundays in November

Time: Hourly, noon-5 p.m.

Information: Four players will be chosen each hour to spin wheel and win up to $500 in play.

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays in November

Information: Earn up to 20x points on slots.

Baking gift giveaway

Date: Select Thursdays in November

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 250 slot points, 500 video poker points or $25-average rated bet for one hour each day to receive a gift.

PLAZA

Royal Rewards $50K giveaway

Date: Through Dec. 10

Information: Earn one ticket for every 25,000 points earned. Top prize is $20,000.

777 Slot Tournament

Date: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Time: 10 a.m., noon, and 2 and 4 p.m.

Information: Play up to four times. Win up to $350 in play.

COSMOPOLITAN

2017 Holiday Cash Back

Date: Through Dec. 10

Information: Earn $25 for every 15,000 slot points earned. Receive 2x holiday points on Thursdays.

Instant Riches Bonus Wheel Game

Date: Through Dec. 31

Information: For players on machines in the slot section adjacent to Bond Bar. Earn a wheel spin for every 1,000 points earned. Win up to $500 in play with each spin. Player can participate up to 50 times.

EL CORTEZ

Free Play Inferno drawing

Date: Thursdays in November

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: Receive one entry for every 100 base slot points earned. Receive 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Win up to $1,100 in play.

Double Diamond drawing

Date: Saturdays in November

Time: 8 p.m.

Information: Receive one entry for every 100 base slot points earned. Receive 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays. Win up to $1,000.

Triple 7 Saturday Pit Drawing

Date: Saturdays

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: Receive 100 virtual drawing tickets for every pit comp dollar earned Saturday to Saturday. Top prize is $700 in chips.

TUSCANY

Thank You Seniors Thursdays

Date: Thursdays

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Members 50 and older receive free entry in the senior slot tournament as well as dining and other discounts.

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays and Wednesdays in November

Information: Receive 12x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

Spin & Win Slot Tournament

Date: Saturdays in November

Time: Noon-9 p.m.

Information: Earn 100 points to participate.

Gift Day Sundays

Date: Sundays

Information: Earn 300 same-day base points to receive a gift. On Nov. 26, it’s a money clip.

DOWNTOWN GRAND

New members

Information: New card members who earn 25 points within the first 72 hours of using their card will be awarded up to $1,000 in play.

Military shirt giveaway

Date: November

Information: Receive a shirt for every 750 base points earned.

Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Date: Wednesdays in November

Time: 5 p.m.

Information: All active players will receive a treat. Treats include cookie, brownie or frozen grapes.

LUCKY DRAGON

Point multiplier

Date: November

Information: Earn 3x points on slots and video poker throughout November. Earn 8x points on slots and video poker through Nov. 26.

SILVERTON

Reel and Win slot tournament

Date: Tuesdays

Time: Noon

Information: First place wins $1,000.

Senior Mondays

Date: Mondays

Time: Drawings at 4 p.m.

Information: Names will be drawn for a chance to win cash and free play. Players 50 and older will receive dining discounts.

Go Long! Weekly Football Challenge

Date: Through Dec. 31

Information: Swipe card at kiosk to participate.

WESTGATE

$40,000 ’Stache the Cash giveaway

Date: November

Information: Earn 250 slot points to participate; win a share of $40,000 in play.

BOYD PROPERTIES*

Young at Heart

Date: Wednesdays

Time: 7 a.m.-midnight

Information: For players 50 and older. Includes drawings, point multipliers and dining discounts. See kiosk for details.

*Valid at California, Fremont and Main Street Station

Bakeware giveaway

Date: Sundays or Mondays in November

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 300 points to receive a different dish. Collect dishes at Gold Coast and Suncoast on Sundays in November, and on Mondays in November at Orleans and Sam’s Town.

ALIANTE CASINO

$200,000 Carnival Extravaganza Swipe and Win

Date: Through Nov. 29

Information: Swipe card at kiosk to win prizes.

Point multiplier

Date: Wednesdays in November

Information: Earn 10x points on reels and 5x points on video poker.

Gift giveaway

Date: Thursdays in November

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 200 points to receive a gift. Selections include dishes and cooking utensils.

CANNERY*

Sizzling Hot Seat drawing

Date: Fridays and Saturdays

Time: 3, 5, 7 and 9 p.m.

Information: Win up to $200 in chips. Four table games players will be chosen at each drawing.

*Both locations

Football Frenzy kiosk game

Date: Through Dec. 30

Information: Earn 50 same-day base points to play. Win up to $500.

*Craig Road location

Magnet giveaway

Date: Thursdays in November

Information: Earn 300 points on slots or 36 table game points to receive a Cannery girl magnet with up to $500 in slot play or cash.

*Craig Road location

Sizzling Hot Seat drawing

Date: Fridays and Saturdays

Time: 3, 5, 7 and 9 p.m.

Information: Win up to $200 in chips. Four table games players will be chosen at each drawing.

*Both locations

Gift giveaway

Date: Thursdays in November

Information: Earn 400 machine points or 48 table points to receive a gift. Choices include dishes and serving platters.

*Boulder Highway location

ORLEANS

Double Your Royal

Date: Sundays-Thursdays in November

Information: Hit a royal flush on select video poker machines for a chance to win up to $4,000 in play.

Lucky Tuesday Table Drawings

Date: Tuesdays in November

Time: 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m.

Information: Players at table games have a chance to win $500 in chips.

Gift giveaway

Date: Mondays in November

Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Information: Earn 300 points to receive a gift. Selections include serving dishes.

Lucky Money baccarat tournaments

Date: Wednesdays in November

Time: 8-10 p.m. and midnight

Information: Entry fee is $25. Win a prize package worth $3,000.

Hit Me Once, Hit Me Twice blackjack tournaments

Date: Sundays in November

Time: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays; 2-4 p.m. Sundays

Information: Entry fee is $25. Win up to $1,000.

SAM'S TOWN

The Perfect Stocking Stuffer

Date: Sundays in November

Information: Receive one movie ticket for every 650 same-day base points earned.

Point multipliers

Date: Thursdays in November

Information: Earn 11x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

Slot multipliers

Date: Tuesdays in November

Information: Earn 10x points on reels.

SUNCOAST

Turkey Spin Kiosk Game

Date: Mondays in November

Time: 6 a.m.-11:59 p.m.

Information: Earn 10 base points to play.

ELDORADO and JOKERS WILD*

Mystery point multipliers

Date: Sundays in November

Information: Earn up to 50x points.

Mystery giveaway

Date: Mondays in November

Information: Earn 100 points to win a mystery prize of up to $100; earn an additional 500 points to receive food voucher worth up to $15.

Earn 100 Points, Get $5

Date: Wednesdays in November

Information: Earn 100 points to receive $5 in play.

Slide for Slot Dollars drawing

Date: Thursdays in November

Time: Hourly, 2:30-8:30 p.m.

Information: One player chosen at every drawing to win $300 in slot play.

Spin & Win

Date: Thursdays in November

Time: Every 30 minutes between 2 and 9 p.m.

Information: Win up to $250

*Jokers Wild only

GOLD COAST

Double Your Royal

Date: Sundays-Thursdays in November

Information: Hit a royal flush on select video poker machines for a chance to win up to $4,000 in play.

Gift giveaway

Date: Sundays in November

Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Information: Earn 300 points to receive a gift.

Lucky Monday Table Drawings

Date: Mondays in November

Time: 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m.

Information: Players at table games have a chance to win $500 in chips.

RAMPART CASINO

$35,000 November Table Drawings

Date: Fridays in November

Time: 9 p.m.

Information: Earn one entry for a $10 bet for an hour of play or equivalent. A guaranteed $8,000 in cash and chips will be given away each weekend.

Cornucopia of Cash Kiosk Pull Tab

Date: Sundays in November

Information: Earn 10 points to play. Swipe card at kiosk. Win up to $5,000.

Hot Seat drawings

Date: Thursdays in November

Time: 2-8 p.m.

Information: One player on machines chosen every 15 minutes. One player on table games chosen every hour. Win $200 in play.

50-plus Tuesdays

Date: Tuesdays

Information: Loyalty-card players 50 and older can participate in $5,500 slot and video poker tournaments, $3,000 weekly tournament from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and $4,000 free slot play drawings at 7 and 8 p.m. Earn 50 points to receive a swipe on the kiosk for cash, slot play, points and dining.

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays in November

Information: Earn 4x points on reels and video reels. Earn 2x points on video poker.

Pirate’s Treasure progressive drawings

Date: Last Wednesday of the month

Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Information: Ten winners will be chosen at each drawing. The progressive jackpot increases each month it isn’t hit.

Earn and Spa

Date: November

Information: Earn 1,200 same-day points or redeem 4,000 points for a choice of 25-minute spa services.

Earn and Redeem: Buffet

Date: November

Information: Earn and redeem 500 same-day base points for a lunch buffet. Earn and redeem 800 same-day base points for a dinner buffet.

Earn and Redeem: Hawthorn Grill

Date: November

Information: Earn 1,500 same-day base points or redeem 4,000 points for select dinner specials at the Hawthorn Grill.

KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO

Gift giveaway

Date: Wednesdays in November

Information: Earn 100 points to receive a gift. On Nov. 29, the gift is a shoe organizer.

STATION CASINOS

Win a Fortune Cash Drawings

Date: Sundays in November

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Information: Win up to $10,000. Earn 5x entries on Wednesdays. Swipe loyalty card at kiosk for 10 entries.

FIESTA PROPERTIES*

Feathers of Fortune

Date: Sundays in November

Information: Earn 20 points to play kiosk game.

*Valid at Fiesta Henderson and Fiesta Rancho.

Gobble Gobble Giveaway

Date: Nov. 26

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Information: Win up to $10,000. Earn entries through play or swiping card at kiosk. Earn 5x entries on Wednesdays.

*Valid at Fiesta Henderson and Fiesta Rancho.

FIESTA HENDERSON

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays and Tuesdays in November

Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.

WILDFIRE PROPERTIES*

Gobble Wobble

Date: Fridays in November

Information: Earn 5 points to play kiosk game.

*Valid at Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Barley’s, Wildfire Boulder Highway and Wildfire Casino & Lanes.

Point multiplier

Date: Sundays in November

Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.

*Valid at the Wildfire Gaming properties.

Buffalo multiplier

Date: Tuesdays in November

Information: Receive 10x points on Buffalo machines.

*Valid at Wildfire Sunset.

Buffalo multiplier

Date: Tuesdays and Thursdays in November

Information: Receive 12x points on Buffalo machines.

*Valid at The Greens.

Buffalo multiplier

Date: Tuesdays and Thursdays in November

Information: Receive 10x points on Buffalo machines.

*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho.

Breakfast bonus

Date: Sundays in November

Information: Earn 300 points to receive a breakfast entrée at the Wild Grill, same day.

*Valid at the Wildfire Boulder Highway.

Gift giveaway

Date: Select Wednesdays in November

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: The first gift is free for invited players. Earn a second gift for 250 points. Non-invited players must earn 100 points. On Nov. 29, it’s a mystery gift.

*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder, The Greens and Barley’s.

HARD ROCK HOTEL

Stocking Rocking Gifts

Date: Saturdays-Tuesdays through Dec. 12

Information: Through Nov. 28, earn 150 base slot points or $15 table theoretical to receive an EZ Trunk Organizer & Cooler. Also, earn 150 base slot points or $15 table theoretical to receive a Tac Hawk Tactical Lantern. From Dec. 2-5, earn 250 base slot points or $25 table theoretical to receive flameless color-changing candles. Also, earn 200 base slot points or $20 table theoretical to receive Emergency Roadside Kit. From Dec. 9-12, earn 150 base slot points or $15 table theoretical to receive a copper meatloaf pan. Also, earn 400 base slot points or $40 table theoretical to receive a barbecue set.

Holiday Gift Card Extravaganza

Date: Saturdays-Tuesdays through Dec. 12

Information: Earn 700 base slot points or $70 table theoretical to receive a $25 Macy’s Gift Card.

45+ Classic Rockers and bonus points

Date: Wednesdays in 2017

Information: For players 45 and older. Earn 5x points on video poker and 15x points on reels. Earn 100 base points for chance to win 5,000 points. Receive point bonuses.