Casino promotions: Nov. 26-Dec. 2

Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017 | 2 a.m.
SOUTH POINT
Bonus Bounty Bucks
Date: November
Information: Players can redeem $25 in slot club points to receive a $50 Smith’s Food & Drug Stores gift card.
• • •
SLS LAS VEGAS
Thanksgiving Spin Kiosk Game
Date: November
Information: Earn 20 points or show a $10 average-rated bet for one hour to play. Win up to $5,000 in slot play.
• • •
$48,000 Spin and Win Hot Seat
Date: Sundays in November
Time: Hourly, noon-5 p.m.
Information: Four players will be chosen each hour to spin wheel and win up to $500 in play.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Mondays in November
Information: Earn up to 20x points on slots.
• • •
Baking gift giveaway
Date: Select Thursdays in November
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Earn 250 slot points, 500 video poker points or $25-average rated bet for one hour each day to receive a gift.
• • •
PLAZA
Royal Rewards $50K giveaway
Date: Through Dec. 10
Information: Earn one ticket for every 25,000 points earned. Top prize is $20,000.
• • •
777 Slot Tournament
Date: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
Time: 10 a.m., noon, and 2 and 4 p.m.
Information: Play up to four times. Win up to $350 in play.
• • •
COSMOPOLITAN
2017 Holiday Cash Back
Date: Through Dec. 10
Information: Earn $25 for every 15,000 slot points earned. Receive 2x holiday points on Thursdays.
• • •
Instant Riches Bonus Wheel Game
Date: Through Dec. 31
Information: For players on machines in the slot section adjacent to Bond Bar. Earn a wheel spin for every 1,000 points earned. Win up to $500 in play with each spin. Player can participate up to 50 times.
• • •
EL CORTEZ
Free Play Inferno drawing
Date: Thursdays in November
Time: 7 p.m.
Information: Receive one entry for every 100 base slot points earned. Receive 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Win up to $1,100 in play.
• • •
Double Diamond drawing
Date: Saturdays in November
Time: 8 p.m.
Information: Receive one entry for every 100 base slot points earned. Receive 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays. Win up to $1,000.
• • •
Triple 7 Saturday Pit Drawing
Date: Saturdays
Time: 7 p.m.
Information: Receive 100 virtual drawing tickets for every pit comp dollar earned Saturday to Saturday. Top prize is $700 in chips.
• • •
TUSCANY
Thank You Seniors Thursdays
Date: Thursdays
Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Members 50 and older receive free entry in the senior slot tournament as well as dining and other discounts.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Mondays and Wednesdays in November
Information: Receive 12x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
Spin & Win Slot Tournament
Date: Saturdays in November
Time: Noon-9 p.m.
Information: Earn 100 points to participate.
• • •
Gift Day Sundays
Date: Sundays
Information: Earn 300 same-day base points to receive a gift. On Nov. 26, it’s a money clip.
• • •
DOWNTOWN GRAND
New members
Information: New card members who earn 25 points within the first 72 hours of using their card will be awarded up to $1,000 in play.
• • •
Military shirt giveaway
Date: November
Information: Receive a shirt for every 750 base points earned.
• • •
Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
Date: Wednesdays in November
Time: 5 p.m.
Information: All active players will receive a treat. Treats include cookie, brownie or frozen grapes.
• • •
LUCKY DRAGON
Point multiplier
Date: November
Information: Earn 3x points on slots and video poker throughout November. Earn 8x points on slots and video poker through Nov. 26.
• • •
SILVERTON
Reel and Win slot tournament
Date: Tuesdays
Time: Noon
Information: First place wins $1,000.
• • •
Senior Mondays
Date: Mondays
Time: Drawings at 4 p.m.
Information: Names will be drawn for a chance to win cash and free play. Players 50 and older will receive dining discounts.
• • •
Go Long! Weekly Football Challenge
Date: Through Dec. 31
Information: Swipe card at kiosk to participate.
• • •
WESTGATE
$40,000 ’Stache the Cash giveaway
Date: November
Information: Earn 250 slot points to participate; win a share of $40,000 in play.
• • •
BOYD PROPERTIES*
Young at Heart
Date: Wednesdays
Time: 7 a.m.-midnight
Information: For players 50 and older. Includes drawings, point multipliers and dining discounts. See kiosk for details.
*Valid at California, Fremont and Main Street Station
• • •
Bakeware giveaway
Date: Sundays or Mondays in November
Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Earn 300 points to receive a different dish. Collect dishes at Gold Coast and Suncoast on Sundays in November, and on Mondays in November at Orleans and Sam’s Town.
• • •
ALIANTE CASINO
$200,000 Carnival Extravaganza Swipe and Win
Date: Through Nov. 29
Information: Swipe card at kiosk to win prizes.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Wednesdays in November
Information: Earn 10x points on reels and 5x points on video poker.
• • •
Gift giveaway
Date: Thursdays in November
Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Earn 200 points to receive a gift. Selections include dishes and cooking utensils.
• • •
CANNERY*
Sizzling Hot Seat drawing
Date: Fridays and Saturdays
Time: 3, 5, 7 and 9 p.m.
Information: Win up to $200 in chips. Four table games players will be chosen at each drawing.
*Both locations
• • •
Football Frenzy kiosk game
Date: Through Dec. 30
Information: Earn 50 same-day base points to play. Win up to $500.
*Craig Road location
• • •
Magnet giveaway
Date: Thursdays in November
Information: Earn 300 points on slots or 36 table game points to receive a Cannery girl magnet with up to $500 in slot play or cash.
*Craig Road location
• • •
Sizzling Hot Seat drawing
Date: Fridays and Saturdays
Time: 3, 5, 7 and 9 p.m.
Information: Win up to $200 in chips. Four table games players will be chosen at each drawing.
*Both locations
• • •
Gift giveaway
Date: Thursdays in November
Information: Earn 400 machine points or 48 table points to receive a gift. Choices include dishes and serving platters.
*Boulder Highway location
• • •
ORLEANS
Double Your Royal
Date: Sundays-Thursdays in November
Information: Hit a royal flush on select video poker machines for a chance to win up to $4,000 in play.
• • •
Lucky Tuesday Table Drawings
Date: Tuesdays in November
Time: 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m.
Information: Players at table games have a chance to win $500 in chips.
• • •
Gift giveaway
Date: Mondays in November
Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Information: Earn 300 points to receive a gift. Selections include serving dishes.
• • •
Lucky Money baccarat tournaments
Date: Wednesdays in November
Time: 8-10 p.m. and midnight
Information: Entry fee is $25. Win a prize package worth $3,000.
• • •
Hit Me Once, Hit Me Twice blackjack tournaments
Date: Sundays in November
Time: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays; 2-4 p.m. Sundays
Information: Entry fee is $25. Win up to $1,000.
• • •
SAM'S TOWN
The Perfect Stocking Stuffer
Date: Sundays in November
Information: Receive one movie ticket for every 650 same-day base points earned.
• • •
Point multipliers
Date: Thursdays in November
Information: Earn 11x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
Slot multipliers
Date: Tuesdays in November
Information: Earn 10x points on reels.
• • •
SUNCOAST
Turkey Spin Kiosk Game
Date: Mondays in November
Time: 6 a.m.-11:59 p.m.
Information: Earn 10 base points to play.
• • •
ELDORADO and JOKERS WILD*
Mystery point multipliers
Date: Sundays in November
Information: Earn up to 50x points.
• • •
Mystery giveaway
Date: Mondays in November
Information: Earn 100 points to win a mystery prize of up to $100; earn an additional 500 points to receive food voucher worth up to $15.
• • •
Earn 100 Points, Get $5
Date: Wednesdays in November
Information: Earn 100 points to receive $5 in play.
• • •
Slide for Slot Dollars drawing
Date: Thursdays in November
Time: Hourly, 2:30-8:30 p.m.
Information: One player chosen at every drawing to win $300 in slot play.
• • •
Spin & Win
Date: Thursdays in November
Time: Every 30 minutes between 2 and 9 p.m.
Information: Win up to $250
*Jokers Wild only
• • •
GOLD COAST
Double Your Royal
Date: Sundays-Thursdays in November
Information: Hit a royal flush on select video poker machines for a chance to win up to $4,000 in play.
• • •
Gift giveaway
Date: Sundays in November
Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Information: Earn 300 points to receive a gift.
• • •
Lucky Monday Table Drawings
Date: Mondays in November
Time: 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m.
Information: Players at table games have a chance to win $500 in chips.
• • •
RAMPART CASINO
$35,000 November Table Drawings
Date: Fridays in November
Time: 9 p.m.
Information: Earn one entry for a $10 bet for an hour of play or equivalent. A guaranteed $8,000 in cash and chips will be given away each weekend.
• • •
Cornucopia of Cash Kiosk Pull Tab
Date: Sundays in November
Information: Earn 10 points to play. Swipe card at kiosk. Win up to $5,000.
• • •
Hot Seat drawings
Date: Thursdays in November
Time: 2-8 p.m.
Information: One player on machines chosen every 15 minutes. One player on table games chosen every hour. Win $200 in play.
• • •
50-plus Tuesdays
Date: Tuesdays
Information: Loyalty-card players 50 and older can participate in $5,500 slot and video poker tournaments, $3,000 weekly tournament from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and $4,000 free slot play drawings at 7 and 8 p.m. Earn 50 points to receive a swipe on the kiosk for cash, slot play, points and dining.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Mondays in November
Information: Earn 4x points on reels and video reels. Earn 2x points on video poker.
• • •
Pirate’s Treasure progressive drawings
Date: Last Wednesday of the month
Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.
Information: Ten winners will be chosen at each drawing. The progressive jackpot increases each month it isn’t hit.
• • •
Earn and Spa
Date: November
Information: Earn 1,200 same-day points or redeem 4,000 points for a choice of 25-minute spa services.
• • •
Earn and Redeem: Buffet
Date: November
Information: Earn and redeem 500 same-day base points for a lunch buffet. Earn and redeem 800 same-day base points for a dinner buffet.
• • •
Earn and Redeem: Hawthorn Grill
Date: November
Information: Earn 1,500 same-day base points or redeem 4,000 points for select dinner specials at the Hawthorn Grill.
• • •
KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO
Gift giveaway
Date: Wednesdays in November
Information: Earn 100 points to receive a gift. On Nov. 29, the gift is a shoe organizer.
• • •
STATION CASINOS
Win a Fortune Cash Drawings
Date: Sundays in November
Time: 6:15 p.m.
Information: Win up to $10,000. Earn 5x entries on Wednesdays. Swipe loyalty card at kiosk for 10 entries.
• • •
FIESTA PROPERTIES*
Feathers of Fortune
Date: Sundays in November
Information: Earn 20 points to play kiosk game.
*Valid at Fiesta Henderson and Fiesta Rancho.
• • •
Gobble Gobble Giveaway
Date: Nov. 26
Time: 6:15 p.m.
Information: Win up to $10,000. Earn entries through play or swiping card at kiosk. Earn 5x entries on Wednesdays.
*Valid at Fiesta Henderson and Fiesta Rancho.
• • •
FIESTA HENDERSON
Point multiplier
Date: Mondays and Tuesdays in November
Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
WILDFIRE PROPERTIES*
Gobble Wobble
Date: Fridays in November
Information: Earn 5 points to play kiosk game.
*Valid at Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Barley’s, Wildfire Boulder Highway and Wildfire Casino & Lanes.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Sundays in November
Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.
*Valid at the Wildfire Gaming properties.
• • •
Buffalo multiplier
Date: Tuesdays in November
Information: Receive 10x points on Buffalo machines.
*Valid at Wildfire Sunset.
• • •
Buffalo multiplier
Date: Tuesdays and Thursdays in November
Information: Receive 12x points on Buffalo machines.
*Valid at The Greens.
• • •
Buffalo multiplier
Date: Tuesdays and Thursdays in November
Information: Receive 10x points on Buffalo machines.
*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho.
• • •
Breakfast bonus
Date: Sundays in November
Information: Earn 300 points to receive a breakfast entrée at the Wild Grill, same day.
*Valid at the Wildfire Boulder Highway.
• • •
Gift giveaway
Date: Select Wednesdays in November
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: The first gift is free for invited players. Earn a second gift for 250 points. Non-invited players must earn 100 points. On Nov. 29, it’s a mystery gift.
*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder, The Greens and Barley’s.
• • •
HARD ROCK HOTEL
Stocking Rocking Gifts
Date: Saturdays-Tuesdays through Dec. 12
Information: Through Nov. 28, earn 150 base slot points or $15 table theoretical to receive an EZ Trunk Organizer & Cooler. Also, earn 150 base slot points or $15 table theoretical to receive a Tac Hawk Tactical Lantern. From Dec. 2-5, earn 250 base slot points or $25 table theoretical to receive flameless color-changing candles. Also, earn 200 base slot points or $20 table theoretical to receive Emergency Roadside Kit. From Dec. 9-12, earn 150 base slot points or $15 table theoretical to receive a copper meatloaf pan. Also, earn 400 base slot points or $40 table theoretical to receive a barbecue set.
• • •
Holiday Gift Card Extravaganza
Date: Saturdays-Tuesdays through Dec. 12
Information: Earn 700 base slot points or $70 table theoretical to receive a $25 Macy’s Gift Card.
• • •
45+ Classic Rockers and bonus points
Date: Wednesdays in 2017
Information: For players 45 and older. Earn 5x points on video poker and 15x points on reels. Earn 100 base points for chance to win 5,000 points. Receive point bonuses.