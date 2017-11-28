Early morning fire does $150,000 damage to vacant house

A fast-spreading fire did an estimated $150,000 in damage to a vacant house north of downtown early today, but firefighters stopped it from spreading to neighboring homes, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials said.

Nobody was injured.

Emergency dispatchers received multiple calls reporting the fire about 1:20 a.m. in the 600 block of Leonard Avenue, near Owens and H streets, officials said.

With many interior walls and the ceiling of the house missing, the fire spread quickly to the entire structure, which was heavily involved with flames, officials said. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to bring the blaze under control, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.