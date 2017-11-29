Man fatally shot in downtown Las Vegas

A man died early today after a shooting on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas, according to Metro Police.

Someone pulled out a gun and fired a shot about 2:20 a.m. after an argument broke out among a group of some half dozen people near the Four Queens, police said.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. His name was not released.

No arrests have been announced.

Police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.