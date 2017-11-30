Work underway on new interchange at I-15 and Starr Avenue

NDOT

The Nevada Department of Transportation broke ground Wednesday on the $33.7 million Interstate 15-Starr Avenue interchange between St. Rose Parkway and Cactus Avenue in the southwest valley.

The interchange will travel under Interstate 15 to reduce traffic-related noise for nearby neighbors.

“This interchange alleviates traffic along local streets as well as the southern Interstate 15 corridor, while improving west Henderson access,” said Debra March, Henderson Mayor. “It also enhances our transportation infrastructure network for greater, safer mobility.”

The project will complete construction of Starr Avenue between Las Vegas Boulevard to the east, and Dean Martin Drive to the west. A bridge over Interstate 15 over Starr Avenue will also be constructed.

“The interchange provides new and improved freeway access for local businesses and residents,” said Rudy Malfabon, NDOT Director. “It additionally improves safety and connectivity through reduced freeway and surface street gridlock.”

After completion, Starr Avenue will be six lanes with landscaped medians and bike lanes.

The interchange will be located one mile south of Cactus Avenue and one and a half miles north of St. Rose Parkway, decreasing congestion at both locations for better traffic circulation.

The project will see up to 100 workers on site during the peak of construction activity.

The Starr interchange is part of the $1.3 Billion I-15 south corridor project that was began in 2007. The I-15 south corridor project limits are from Tropicana Avenue to Sloan Interchange.

NDOT will have expended nearly $400 million of the planned $1.3 billion improvements after the Starr Avenue interchange is complete in mid-2019.

Prior completed projects from this corridor include the $300 million Design Build South project and the Cactus Avenue Interchange.

The remaining projects in this corridor include reconstructing the Tropicana Interchange, the Sloan Road Interchange, a new Interchange between Sloan and St. Rose Parkway an overpass at Pebble Road and additional widening of Interstate 15 south of Blue Diamond Road, NDOT said.