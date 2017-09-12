Four face charges in string of area armored truck robberies

Three men and a woman arrested in connection with a string of armored truck robberies in Las Vegas and Henderson face up to life in prison if convicted, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada.

Trayvale Harrison, 30, of Barstow, Calif., Phillip Shiel, 22, of Los Angeles, and Randel Burge, 35, and Ianthe Rowland, 34, both of Las Vegas, appeared Monday in federal court, where they face robbery and firearms charges, officials said.

They were arrested Sept. 8 in connection with robberies between June 5 and Aug. 25, officials said. They were set to rob another armored vehicle outside a Chase Bank in the 2100 block of East Windmill Lane when they were apprehended, officials said.

According to a criminal complaint, the defendants allegedly conspired to rob armored vehicles in Las Vegas and Henderson.

The first robbery took place June 5 at the Green Valley Grocery, 5324 South Fort Apache Road, officials said. An armed man told a Loomis armored vehicle guard to drop a money bag as the guard left the store, officials said. The guard complied and the robber fled with the money bag, officials said.

A month later, on July 5, two armed men wearing masks robbed a Garda armored vehicle in front of a Walmart at 490 East Silverado Ranch Blvd., officials said. The robbers ordered the guard to “drop the bags,” and they fled with the money bag, officials said.

Then, on Aug. 14, a Loomis armored vehicle was robbed in front of a Wells Fargo Bank at 101 North Pecos Road in Henderson. The robbers had firearms and fled with a money bag, officials said.

The fourth holdup was on Aug. 25 in front of a Wells Fargo Bank at 445 Windmill Road, where a Loomis armored vehicle was robbed, officials said.

All four suspects are charged with conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, interference with commerce by robbery, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, officials said.

In addition, Harrison, Burge and Rowland are charged with four more counts of interference with commerce by robbery, officials said.

The defendants made their initial appearances before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Carl W. Hoffman. Harrison, Shiel and Burge were detained, and Rowland was released with conditions, officials said.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force, Metro Police and Henderson Police. The task force consists of FBI special agents and detectives from the Metro, Henderson and North Las Vegas police departments.