Sandoval concerned about public pot lounges, cafes

Cliff Owen / AP

RENO — Gov. Brian Sandoval is raising concerns about a new opinion by the Legislative Counsel Bureau that says nothing in state law prohibits local governments from allowing marijuana consumption in businesses such as pot lounges and cafes.

Sandoval said in an email Tuesday to the Reno-Gazette-Journal he's concerned that such establishments could pop up "piecemeal throughout the state" with different rules and regulatory structures.

He also questions why Sen. Tick Segerblom proposed legislation this spring to legalize consumption in some public places if the legal authority already existed.

That measure failed to pass last session. But Segerblom said Monday the new opinion should help clear the way for county commissions and city councils to approve legal pot-smoking at places including special events.

Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak says the panel will discuss the issue at next week's meeting.