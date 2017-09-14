Report: Woman pleaded with boyfriend before fatal shooting

Before she died, a woman was heard pleading with her boyfriend, “No Toby, no,” according to court documents released today.

Then there was the crack of a gunshot last week in the couple’s North Las Vegas neighborhood.

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry,” Toby Lara said, according to a witness, who told police detectives Lara, who had blood on his hands, asserted the shooting was an accident.

Lara’s girlfriend, 37-year-old Cynthia Alden, who was found slumped on a shed, suffered a fatal wound to the back of the head and died at the scene, North Las Vegas Police said.

Lara, 26, was arrested Sept. 7, a day after the shooting, which happened about 2:30 p.m. outside their house in the 3200 block of Lillis Avenue, near Pecos Road and Carey Avenue. He was apprehended near Harmon Avenue and Nellis Boulevard and booked at the Las Vegas Detention Center on a count of murder, police said.

According to a police affidavit, the couple had been arguing before the shooting.

Two rifles and ammunition were found at the scene, but investigators had not recovered the weapon used in the shooting, police said.

It wasn’t clear if Lara talked to detectives after his arrest. But he “made no attempt to provide assistance to the victim and made no attempts to call anyone for help” or contact police to explain what happened, a detective said in the affidavit.