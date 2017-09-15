City of Henderson names new police chief

The city of Henderson has selected LaTesha Watson as its new police chief.

Watson, deputy chief of the Arlington Police Department in Texas, was chosen after a national search that saw almost 90 applicants screened for the position.

“Latesha Watson brings proven leadership skills, extensive law enforcement experience and a vision for building on the success of the Henderson Police Department to the role of police chief," City Manager Bob Murnane said in a statement.

“As the next leader of our police force, her No. 1 job will be making sure Henderson remains one of the safest cities in America,” Murnane said. “We look forward to welcoming her to Henderson and to the innovative new ideas she will bring to the department from her more than two decades in the law enforcement field and strong academic background.”

Watson’s start date hasn’t been announced. The mayor and City Council will be asked to ratify Watson’s selection at a future council meeting.

Watson started her law enforcement career in 1994 with the Hutchins Police Department in Hutchins, Texas, later working for the Lewisville Police Department in Lewisville, Texas, before joining the Arlington, Texas, department in 2002.

She was named deputy chief in 2014, making her the youngest person to hold that position in Arlington Police Department history.

Watson also has a strong academic background, including a doctorate in management and organizational leadership, a master’s degree in criminology and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

The search for a new police chief began in June, after former Chief Patrick Moers left the department.