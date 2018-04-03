It’s official: Jessup resigning as president at UNLV, taking job in California

Citing what he described as “unfounded and unjustified” attacks by members of the Nevada Board of Regents and Nevada System of Higher Education Chancellor Thom Reilly, UNLV President Len Jessup announced today that he was reluctantly leaving the university.

In an email to the campus community, Jessup said he had accepted an offer to become president of Claremont Graduate University in California and would begin his duties there effective July 1.

The announcement provided confirmation of rumors that began circulating last week that Jessup was leaving UNLV under pressure from Reilly and a faction of members of the Board of Regents.

Jessup took aim at his detractors in his message, saying the regents and chancellor had “decided on a vision and implemented a management structure for UNLV that is inconsistent with what I believe is in the best interests of UNLV.”

“I have expressed my disagreement consistently and have, unfortunately, been met by personal and professional attacks by the chancellor and some regents, unfounded and unjustified opinions, and media ‘leaks’ that appear to be calculated to damage not only me but UNLV and the UNLV Foundation...,” he said. “This is intolerable and unacceptable and has created a work environment that is not productive for me and my staff, who, among other issues, have had to deal with ongoing direct interference by individual regents and others on their behalf as I and my staff continue to attempt to carry out our responsibilities.”

Jessup, who will leave UNLV in the third year of a five-year contract, said he had hoped to remain at UNLV for at least 10 years and possibly end his career at the university.

He outlined a number of strides the university has made during his presidency, including record-breaking fundraising, progress toward becoming a top-tier research institution and the launch of the UNLV School of Medicine.

But Jessup had faced growing public criticism from several regents over such matters as an agreement to accept a $14 million gift for the medical school building on the condition that he remain as president until 2020 and the university’s investigation into a dentist in its School of Dental Medicine reusing equipment intended for single usages in performing dental implants on more than 180 patients.

