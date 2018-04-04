Fighter jet assigned to Nellis AFB crashes during training

An F-16 fighter jet assigned to Nellis Air Force Base near North Las Vegas crashed about 10:30 a.m. today during routine training at the Nevada Test and Training Range, officials said.

The condition of the pilot is unknown, officials said.

Emergency responders were on the scene. The accident is under investigation, officials said.

No additional information on the crash was immediately available.

The F-16 is a single-engine multirole fighter that has been produced in single- and two-seat variants. It is powered by either a Pratt and Whitney or General Electric engine and has a maximum speed of 1,500 mph, according to the Air Force.