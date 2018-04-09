Assistant basketball coach Rob Jeter leaving UNLV for Minnesota

Offseasons are rarely quiet for UNLV men’s basketball and this year is no exception, with recruiting, transfers, draft declarations and a vacant presidency all on the front burner. And as of Monday, the Rebels can add a coaching search to that list.

According to reports, assistant coach Rob Jeter is leaving UNLV after two seasons to become an assistant at Minnesota under head coach Richard Pitino.

The Sun has confirmed those reports.

Jeter was hired as part of Marvin Menzies’ original staff at UNLV during the 2016 offseason. He had spent the previous 11 years as the head coach at Milwaukee, compiling a record of 184-170 with two trips to the NCAA tournament before being fired following the 2015-16 season.

Under Menzies, Jeter had a hand in recruiting several players from the upper Midwest area, including Jordan Johnson (who he coached at Milwaukee), Ben Coupet and Zion Morgan. Jeter also played a big role in bringing senior point guard Noah Robotham to UNLV as a transfer last offseason.

Menzies did not respond to a request for comment.

Jeter was paid $250,000 per year at UNLV, but there has been no word yet on the terms of his contract with Minnesota. Kimani Young, a former assistant at Minnesota who left last week for UConn, made $185,000 last year.

