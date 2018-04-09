Officials: Recall efforts against 2 state senators have failed

Recall efforts targeting two Democratic state senators appear to have failed following a review by elections officials.

Letters from Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske filed in court Friday state that campaigns to recall Sens. Nicole Cannizzaro and Joyce Woodhouse each fell short by at least 1,500 signatures.

A recent court decision sent the recall petitions back to the Clark County Registrar’s and Secretary of State’s offices, where signatures and petitions from signers who wanted their names removed were reviewed.

More than 2,300 voters removed their names from the petitions after a judge ruled last month that they could do so.

“Since Day 1, we knew these bogus partisan recalls deserved to fail, and the hard work of our Democratic partners and allies helped ensure our success as a team to beat these recalls,” Nevada State Democratic Party Chairman William McCurdy II said.

“Now that this disturbing chapter in our state’s history is finally over, we are going to shift our focus to expanding our Democratic majority in the state Senate,” he said.

An attorney for recall supporters had previously said the court decision would be appealed. It’s unclear whether that is still the case.

The Secretary of State’s Office and attorneys on both sides of the recall fight did not immediately comment today.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.