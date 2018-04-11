Burning smell prompts evacuation of elementary school

A burned-out light ballast was blamed for a burning smell at an elementary school this morning that prompted an evacuation, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials.

The incident occurred about 10 a.m. at the Mabel Hoggard Math and Science Magnet Elementary School at 950 Tonopah Drive, near Washington Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Firefighters didn’t find any smoke or fire and after checking the air conditioning equipment on the roof, determined the light ballast was to blame, officials said. The children were returning to class by about 10:15 a.m., officials said.