February room tax for Raiders stadium falls short of projections

The Clark County hotel room tax generated $3.3 million in February for construction of the Raiders stadium, nearly 14 percent less than the projected income, the Las Vegas Stadium Authority announced today at its board meeting.

It marked the fourth month out of the last five that tax revenue for the stadium has come in below projections. January exceeded projections.

“Events of 1 October affected revenues a bit, and we’re seeing some continuing smoothing out of those projections in the coming months,” Jeremy Aguero, principal with Applied Analysis and lead staff member for the authority, said, referring to the Strip mass shooting.

The room tax is paying for a $750 million public contribution toward the $1.8 billion stadium project.