New cultivation facility near Reno to ship marijuana to Las Vegas

MedMen

A massive, 45,000-square-foot marijuana cultivation and production facility in Northern Nevada plans to distribute most of its weed products in the Las Vegas Valley, a company spokesman said.

MedMen held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at its new $15 million facility about 10 miles east of Reno. The facility, which includes a 26,000-square-foot greenhouse, can grow up to 25,000 marijuana plants and produce about 10,000 pounds of pot flower a year.

“Our greenhouse facility is 100 percent hermetically closed, meaning nothing comes in except sunlight,” said Daniel Yi, MedMen’s senior spokesman. “Each crop, we will know the exact light wave the plants are getting and the plants’ THC and CBD content.”

THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, provides the marijuana high, and CBD, or cannabidiol, may have anti-inflammatory and anti-anxiety properties.

MedMen is building two more large cultivation facilities — based on the Nevada factory’s specifications and scheduled to open in the next month — in Utica, N.Y., and Desert Springs, Calif.

The company prides itself on precision in an effort to produce Nevada’s highest-quality weed, Yi said. MedMen, which earlier this year bought out Panacea Dispensary in northeast Las Vegas, will have its own brand of pot flower, edibles, concentrates, beverages and tinctures, and distribute to that dispensary and several others in Las Vegas, he said.

MedMen also has two other dispensaries slated to open this year in the valley, he said.

Andrew Jolley, president of the Nevada Dispensary Association, welcomed MedMen’s new operation. “It’s another sign the marijuana industry is expanding and creating for Nevada and our community,” he said.

The Los Angeles-based company chose Nevada over other marijuana-friendly states like Colorado and Oregon because of its relatively lower barriers to entry, Yi said. MedMen prefers up-and-coming marijuana markets with less competition where the company can more easily establish itself and thrive, he said.

“Nevada was just perfect for us, and we’re exited to be a part of the expansion here,” he said.