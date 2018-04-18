Station Casinos offering club members a free sports book wager on Golden Knights

Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau

One Las Vegas casino chain is giving some members of its player card program a chance to cash in on the Vegas Golden Knights unexpected playoff run.

Qualified members of the Station Casinos Boarding Pass club will receive a free sports book bet on the Golden Knights — ranging in value between $5 and $250 — to win the Stanley Cup.

The Golden Knights finished their sweep of the Kings on Tuesday in the first round of the playoffs. They are listed at 4-to-1 — the lowest odds — to win the Stanley Cup. The voucher is redeemable only if Vegas is crowned champions. Stations would pay out an aggregate amount up to $1,000,000.

Invited Boarding Pass members must swipe their player club card at a kiosks on April 23 to obtain their betting voucher.

Additionally, all uninvited Boarding Pass members interested in the promotion will qualify by earning 100 points on slots, video poker or table games on April 23 at Palace Station, Boulder Station, Texas Station, Sunset Station, Santa Fe Station, Green Valley Resort or Red Rock Resort.