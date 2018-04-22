Las Vegas Sun

April 22, 2018

April 22, 2018

DMV: Golden Knights speciality license plates ready for production

There will soon be another way to show your support of the Vegas Golden Knights.

A speciality license plate for the first-year franchise has been designed and is ready to be produced, said Kevin Malone, a spokesperson for the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles.

The design won’t be released until the state receives final approval from the team, Malone said. Production will take several weeks, he added.

The plates were approved by lawmakers during the last legislative session. Unlike other speciality plates — for causes such as UNLV athletics or the Reno Air Races — a portion of the fee won’t go toward a charitable cause.

Rather, the Knights will cover the production costs, and fans will pay $35 annually for the plates in addition to other registration costs.

A Raiders speciality plate is also in the works and expected to be available well in advance of the team’s 2020 move to Las Vegas, Malone said.

