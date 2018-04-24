Fire guts garage, destroys car after explosion

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

Fire gutted the garage of a home and destroyed a car after an explosion this morning, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials.

Nobody was injured.

The blast was reported about 6:25 a.m. today in the 6400 block of Quida Way, near Torrey Pines Drive and Alexander Road.

The fire started in the garage, but the cause is under investigation, officials said. Damage was estimated at $125,000.

The garage of the single-story home and a car were engulfed in flames, but firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to the rest of the house, officials said. The living area of the house sustained minor smoke damage, officials said.