April 24, 2018

Fire guts garage, destroys car after explosion

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

A garage was gutted and a car destroyed after and explosion and fire in the 6400 block of Quida Way on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials.

Fire gutted the garage of a home and destroyed a car after an explosion this morning, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials.

Nobody was injured.

The blast was reported about 6:25 a.m. today in the 6400 block of Quida Way, near Torrey Pines Drive and Alexander Road.

The fire started in the garage, but the cause is under investigation, officials said. Damage was estimated at $125,000.

The garage of the single-story home and a car were engulfed in flames, but firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to the rest of the house, officials said. The living area of the house sustained minor smoke damage, officials said.