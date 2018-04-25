Police: Suspect in roommate slaying had brandished gun in prior argument

Metro Police

Two weeks before a fatal blast from a revolver ended an ongoing spat between roommates in the southwest valley, the suspect pointed the same handgun at the victim, telling him “to go away,” according to a Metro Police arrest report.

Tuan Ngo again resorted to his .38-caliber revolver during an argument with Hung Huynh Monday morning in the backyard of their home in the 9700 block of Powell Plateau Court, near Grand Canyon Drive and Hacienda Avenue, police said.

The men had only lived together for about six weeks, but according to the suspect, the victim was “bossy and would yell at him” so he would have to exit the house to “avoid problems,” the report said.

The harassment continued Monday morning, the suspect said. “Ngo explained he went outside to the patio to avoid problems,” but the victim supposedly followed him and got in his face.

“Ngo said he pulled the revolver and fired one round into the air to try to scare Huynh away,” according to the report. But the victim got closer, telling him to shoot him, the man told detectives.

“Ngo said he hit Huynh on the left side of the head with the handgun and as he did the gun went off,” police said. He didn’t mean to do it, he added.

The victim dropped to the ground, while the suspect called another one of their roommates, who subsequently called 911, according to the report.

When officers showed up, the suspect told officers that he’d hurt somebody, “I want to move out and he won’t leave me alone.” As he was being interviewed by detectives, according to the report, Ngo said he didn’t mean to shoot the victim. “He just wanted to be left alone and (he) had enough.”

Ngo was being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center on a count of murder, jail logs show. He is scheduled to make a court appearance Thursday morning.