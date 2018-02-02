Raiders opening stadium preview center at Town Square

The next step in the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas happens Saturday with the opening of the Las Vegas stadium preview center at Town Square mall.

The center will let fans learn about construction of the team’s stadium, and people who paid a $100 deposit for a personal seat license can book appointments to find out more about purchasing seats and suites, the Raiders announced today.

The center features a large photo of and quote from legendary former owner Al Davis emblazoned on one of its pillars: “The fire that burns brightest in the Raiders organization is the will to win.”

Workers broke ground in November at the 62-acre site on Russell Road site, west of Interstate 15, where the 65,000-seat domed stadium will be built. The stadium, which is set to be completed in the summer of 2020, will be home to the Raiders and UNLV football.

A number of agreements relating to the stadium still must be finalized and are expected to be addressed at a meeting Feb. 15 of Las Vegas Stadium Authority.

A meeting will likely be set for March 1 to approve the stadium development, project funding trust, community benefits, personal seat licensing and joint-use agreements.