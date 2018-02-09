Henderson Police investigating possible murder-suicide

An elderly couple died this morning in an apparent murder-suicide in which the man called 911 saying he had shot his wife and was going to kill himself, according to Henderson Police.

Officers arrived shortly after 5:30 a.m. to Parkway Townhomes, 2675 Windmill Parkway, near Pecos Road, to find the couple’s bodies with gunshot wounds, said Scott Williams, a Henderson Police spokesman.

The woman was 81 and the man 82, police said. They will be publicly identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

This was the first Henderson police homicide investigation of the year, officials said.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 702-267-4911 or 311. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.